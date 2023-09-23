Michigan Newcomer Makes Touchdown Debut with First NFL Reception

Former Michigan standout Luke Schoonmaker etched his name into NFL history with his first-ever career reception as a Dallas Cowboy.

The rookie, a second-round pick for the Cowboys, made an impactful contribution, extending his team’s lead to 16-7 against the New York Jets during the second quarter on Sunday.

Schoonmaker’s remarkable 1-yard touchdown catch from Dak Prescott marked a pivotal moment in his burgeoning NFL career.

In a goal-line formation, Dallas executed a flawless play where Prescott executed a fake handoff to running back Tony Pollard. Meanwhile, Schoonmaker embarked on a well-timed crossing route, and Prescott’s precision pass found its mark for the touchdown.

The Cowboys continued their dominance, clinching a 30-10 victory, elevating their record to an impressive 2-0.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 250 pounds, Schoonmaker overcame a setback during training camp due to a foot injury but made a triumphant return in the season opener against the New York Giants.

As of now, Jake Ferguson holds the primary tight end position for the Cowboys, while Schoonmaker serves as a valuable backup. In his debut game, Schoonmaker saw action in 16 offensive snaps and secured the lone catch against the Jets.

Schoonmaker’s journey to NFL success began with limited receptions during his time in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he only recorded two catches in his first three years.

However, he stepped into a more prominent role in 2022, finishing second on the team with 35 catches and ranking third in receiving yards with 418 despite missing two games due to injury.

In other NFL news, another former Michigan standout, Nico Collins, showcased his prowess on the field. The Houston Texans’ 2020 third-round pick shone brightly with seven receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown in a closely contested 31-20 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Collins had previously made an impact with six catches for 80 yards during the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.”

