Former Michigan State Wide Receiver Placed on Injured Reserve by Minnesota Vikings

Jalen Nailor’s sophomore NFL campaign has encountered a setback. The Minnesota Vikings have placed the former Michigan State wide receiver on the injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury, necessitating his absence for a minimum of four games before he can return to the field. Nailor had been a limited participant in practice earlier this week.

In the current season, Nailor has seen action in only two games, where he logged a mere one offensive snap but contributed significantly on special teams, particularly as a gunner in the Vikings’ punt coverage unit.

During his rookie season in 2022, Nailor, a sixth-round NFL Draft pick, compiled nine receptions for 179 yards, securing one touchdown pass from his former Michigan State colleague Kirk Cousins. He also played a substantial role on special teams.

The decision to place Nailor on injured reserve was made to create room on the roster, notably as the Vikings acquired running back Cam Akers in a trade with the Rams.

Throughout his four-year tenure at Michigan State, Nailor amassed over 1,400 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns across 28 games. In the 2020 season, he led the Big Ten in yards per catch.

Vikingswire.usatoday.com

