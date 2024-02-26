How To File For Unemployment In Michigan: Step By Step Guide

If you find yourself unemployed in Michigan, you must know how to file for unemployment in Michigan.

Going through the system can be overwhelming, but with the right information and guidance, you can successfully file for unemployment in Michigan.

Fortunately, the state offers a straightforward and accessible system to help needy individuals. In this guide, we will provide you with step-by-step instructions on how to file for unemployment benefits.

Whether you have recently lost your job or are facing reduced hours, we’ll help you understand the requirements, eligibility criteria, and necessary documentation to file for the process.

Eligibility Requirements for Unemployment Benefits in Michigan

To be eligible for unemployment benefits, certain requirements need to be met. These include:

You must be available for work and willing to accept suitable full-time employment opportunities. You should be physically and mentally capable of performing the duties associated with full-time work It is mandatory to register for work at www.mitalent.org and visit Michigan Works! Agency service center, unless instructed otherwise. You must actively seek suitable employment opportunities and take proactive steps to secure a job. Before filing the claim, UIA assesses wages based on the Standard Base Period, including the first four of the last five completed calendar quarters. Minimum earning of $3,919.00 in at least one quarter. Wages in at least two calendar quarters. Total base period wages must be 1.5 times the highest quarter wages. If wage requirements aren’t met in the Standard Base Period, UIA considers the Alternate Base Period, the four most recently completed quarters. If wage requirements aren’t met in either base period, an Alternate Earnings Qualifier (AEQ) can be used:

Requires wages in at least two quarters.

The combined earnings across all four quarters must be at least 20 times the state average weekly wage, which stood at $24,323 in 2023.

Filing for Unemployment in Michigan

There are two ways you can file your claim. The fastest and preferred method is to file online through the Michigan.gov/UIA website. And it usually takes around 45 minutes.

You can visit the site and sign into MILogin to access or create an account on the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM). This online platform provides a user-friendly interface for submitting unemployment claims efficiently.

Alternatively, you can file for unemployment by telephone by calling 1-866-500-0017. A TTY service is also available for individuals with hearing impairments at 1-866-366-0004. You can also apply in person if you have the time.

Filing Method Days Last Names A-L Last Names M-Z Additional Notes Online Monday, Wednesday, Friday File between 8 p.m. – 8 a.m. N/A Saturdays are open to all Call Center Monday, Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. N/A Fridays 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. open for all Tuesday, Thursday N/A 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., open for all who missed their day

After applying for unemployment, the UIA diligently evaluates your eligibility and determines the benefits you are entitled to.

Once the assessment is complete, a determination letter will be sent to your address with information about the potential weekly payments and the duration of your benefits.

If there are any concerns regarding your eligibility, a separate notice will be issued to address these issues.

While it typically takes around five days to receive the determination, this process may take longer if there are any questions or uncertainties about your claim.

Should UIA require additional information, you may receive a questionnaire that must be completed within 10 days to facilitate a thorough evaluation of your application.

Failure to return the UIA questionnaire within 10 days could result in denial of benefits. Eligible recipients receive the UIA Unemployment Benefit Booklet a few days after determination.

It will contain detailed information on rights, responsibilities, the benefit payment process, and helpful tips on how to go about the unemployment system.

You should carefully read through the booklet to fully comprehend your responsibilities while receiving unemployment benefits and ensure you don’t inadvertently violate any rules or regulations.

If you disagree with a determination made by the UIA, it is within your rights to protest and request a review of your claim.

Reasons for protesting could include disputes over wage requirements or believing you deserve more benefits.

However, any written protest must be submitted to the UIA within 30 days of the issuance of the determination. If you cannot demonstrate good cause, the determination will become final.

To submit a protest, mail it or use the Michigan Web Account Manager’s online platform. The address for mailing your protests is:

Unemployment Insurance Agency

P.O. Box 169

Grand Rapids, MI 49501-0169

How Do You Get Your Benefits?

After a successful application, you have two convenient options for receiving your benefits from UIA.

The first option is to have your funds put in a debit card issued by UIA. Alternatively, you can deposit your benefits directly into your bank or credit union account.

To set up direct deposit, you must provide your routing transit and account numbers. If you initially choose one payment method but later decide to switch, you can easily do so by calling the dedicated UIA hotline at 1-866-500-0017.

When Should You Apply for Unemployment Benefits in Michigan?

Unemployment Insurance Agency claim begins the week it is filed, and it is important to apply for benefits once you’ve qualified.

Once filed, a claim remains valid for 52 weeks from the filing week. The benefit year commences on the Sunday of the filing week and ends exactly one year later on Saturday.

It is important to note that the maximum duration for receiving unemployment benefits in a benefit year is 20 weeks, but they do not necessarily have to be consecutive.

For instance, if someone receives eight weeks of unemployment, then finds work for 20 weeks, and later requires unemployment assistance again, they will still have 12 weeks of benefits left within that benefit year.

Any additional benefits can only be claimed 52 weeks after the original claim filing. This flexibility in claiming UIA benefits helps accommodate different employment situations and provides support when needed.

Documents and Information Needed to File for Unemployment in Michigan

If you are unsure about the necessary documents and information required to file for benefits, don’t worry. You will need the following.

Your SSN (Social Security Number) Your driver’s license or state I.D. number A valid mailing address with zip code and county Employment dates and wages earned from each employer within the last 18 months If you are not a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, provide your alien registration number and work authorization expiration date. Details of all employers within the last 18 months, including names and addresses PIN from any previous unemployment claims for authentication purposes

Additional Claim Required

If a claimant’s status is marked as “Additional Claim Required,” it means that their claim has been temporarily suspended, and they need to take action to reactivate it and receive payment. This situation typically arises when the claimant is:

Waiving benefits for more than two consecutive weeks,

Returning to full-time employment,

Earning more than 1.5 times the weekly benefit amount.

No longer certifying for benefits,

Reporting issues with separation or eligibility during certification,

To address it, claimants must reopen their claim by filing an additional one. To initiate this process, go to your account page, click “View all Claims,” and locate the “File an additional claim” alert.

Follow the instructions on the filing page to submit your additional claim successfully.

What Does It Mean That My Claim Is Denied Due To Insufficient Wages?

To establish an unemployment claim, you need to have been employed by one or more employers in the past 18 months.

To meet the specific criteria, your total wages should be at least $1.5 times the highest quarter wages earned in two different calendar quarters, with one quarter having a minimum of $3,830, or have total base period wages of at least $23,275.80.

Once you have filed your claim, carefully review the monetary determination letter for any additional clarification that may be required.

If you do not meet these requirements, your claim will unfortunately be denied due to insufficient wages.

Conclusion

Now you know how to file unemployment in Michigan. It requires meeting certain eligibility requirements, such as being available and willing to work, actively seeking employment, and meeting specific wage criteria.

The filing process can be done online or by telephone. After applying, the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) evaluates eligibility and sends a determination letter with information on potential benefits.

If there is a disagreement with the determination, a protest can be submitted within 30 days. Once approved, recipients can receive benefits through a debit card or direct deposit.