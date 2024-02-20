When Does Michigan Play TCU? The Schedules

College football in Michigan is something to get you excited and you may want to know when does Michigan play TCU. Michigan doesn’t disappoint when it comes to college football. They have performed exceptionally well over the past few years in the College Football Playoffs (CFP).

The Big Ten champion is undefeated with a 13-0 record. They boast a record of 45-23, beating Ohio with a dominant second-half display. We are into the semi-finals, where Michigan takes on TCU.

But when does Michigan play TCU?

Michigan played TCU in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve of 2022. The Fiesta Bowl kicked off on Saturday, Dec 31, at 4 PM ET.

This was the first of the two CFP semi-finals. TCU upset Michigan 51-45. Currently, they are not scheduled to play each other.

What Time Does Michigan play TCU?

The second CFP semifinal between Michigan and TCU was played on 31 Dec 2022, with TCU creating an upset.

It was a great opportunity for Michigan to make it to the finals. However, their defense let them down with a 51-45 loss to TCU.

Kickoff was scheduled on Saturday, 31st Dec 2022, at 4 PM ET. This was the first of the two semi-finals. The second semi-final was between the number one state Georgia and the number four state Ohio.

It was the second year in a row that Michigan made the College Playoffs. Previously, they had been dominated by Georgia. TCU went onto the semi-final with a 12-1 record. Their only loss came against the Big 12 championship Kansas State.

Michigan vs TCU: College Football Playoff Game Score, Reaction Highlights

The last time the two teams met was on 31st Dec 2022. TCU held on what was one of the wildest college football matches to beat Michigan. The semi final playoff was exciting, with a lot of offensive fireworks to end the year.

The game started with the TCU defense striking first. Michigan was moving the ball in the first quarter when J.J. Marcarthy made an errant pass. It landed on Bud Clark, who ran 40 yards to score a touchdown.

Michigan allowed a counteroffensive after going six yards in three plays. This allowed them to go 76 yards in 12 plays.

Max Duggan, the Heisman finalist, cashed on the 1-yard line to score the second touchdown for TCU. Michigan quickly replied to get the score 14-3. However, TCH quickly hit back after a Michigan fumble to lead 21-3.

The game went on with TCU leading 41-22. However, Michigan hit back to close the score at 41-38. It was a thrilling game that ended with TCU winning 51-45.

Michigan’s Entire 2024 Football Season Schedule

Michigan enters the new season with odds of 800+ to win the title. They are less likely to win it despite excellent performances the previous season.

The Wolverines stars J.J. Marcarthy and Blake Corum have both been declared for the NFL draft. They have also lost their coach.

SaturdayAug. 31 Fresno State Bulldogs Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdaySep. 7 2 Texas Longhorns Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdaySep. 14 Arkansas State Red Wolves (HC) Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdaySep. 21 USC Trojans Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdaySep. 28 Minnesota Golden Gophers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdayOct. 5 at 11 Washington Huskies Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdayOct. 12 OFF SaturdayOct. 19 at Illinois Fighting Illini Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdayOct. 26 Michigan State Spartans Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdayNov. 2 3 Oregon Ducks Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdayNov. 9 at Indiana Hoosiers Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdayNov. 16 OFF SaturdayNov. 23 Northwestern Wildcats Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdayNov. 30 at 5 Ohio State Buckeyes Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdayDec. 7 Big Ten Championship Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN 8:00 pm ET TV TBA

TCU Entire 2024 Football Season Schedule

The Texas Longhorns come into the new season strong and with good odds of clinching the national championship. They sit second, tied with Oklahoma, with 5000+ odds to win the national championship.

FridayAug. 30 at Stanford Cardinal Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdaySep. 7 LIU Sharks Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdaySep. 14 UCF Knights Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdaySep. 21 at 24 SMU Mustangs Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdaySep. 28 at 23 Kansas Jayhawks Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdayOct. 5 Houston Cougars Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Time TBA ETor Fri., Oct. 4 SaturdayOct. 12 OFF SaturdayOct. 19 at 13 Utah Utes Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdayOct. 26 Texas Tech Red Raiders Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdayNov. 2 at Baylor Bears McLane Stadium, Waco, TX Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdayNov. 9 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdayNov. 16 OFF SaturdayNov. 23 9 Arizona Wildcats Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdayNov. 30 at Cincinnati Bearcats Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH Time TBA ETTV TBA SaturdayDec. 7 Big 12 Championship AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Time TBA ET TV TBA

The Fiesta Bowl History

The Fiesta Bowl remains one of the most successful and prestigious games in the history of the college football cycle. Originally, the game was set to host the Western Athletic Conference champion.

However, the bowl moved to the Holiday Bowl in 1978, with Arizona and the Arizona state joining to form the Pac-10. In 1982, the Fiesta Bowl became the New Year’s Eve game.

There was more evolution in 1992 when the game became part of the Bowl coalition. The Fiesta Bowl joined the Bowl Alliance in 1995 and the Bowl Championship Series in 1998.

A national championship of the bowl was hosted in 1999, with Tennessee beating Florida State 23-16.

List of the Fiesta Bowl Finals winning and Losing teams since 1971

Year Winning team Losing team 1971 Arizona State 45 Florida State 38 1972 Arizona State 49 Missouri 35 1973 Arizona State 28 Pittsburgh 7 1974 Oklahoma State 16 BYU 6 1975 Arizona State 17 Nebraska 14 1976 Oklahoma 41 Wyoming 7 1977 Penn State 42 Arizona State 30 1978 Arkansas 10 UCLA 10 (TIE) 1979 Pittsburgh 16 Arizona 10 1980 Penn State 31 Ohio State 19 1982 Penn State 26 USC 10 1983 Arizona State 32 Oklahoma 21 1984 Ohio State 28 Pittsburgh 23 1985 UCLA 39 Miami (Fla.) 37 1986 Michigan 27 Nebraska 23 1987 Penn State 14 Miami (Fla.) 10 1988 Florida State 31 Nebraska 28 1989 Notre Dame 34 West Virginia 21 1990 Florida State 41 Nebraska 17 1991 Louisville 34 Alabama 7 1992 Penn State 42 Tennessee 17 1993 Syracuse 26 Colorado 22 1994 Arizona 29 Miami (Fla.) 0 1995 Colorado 41 Notre Dame 24 1996 Nebraska 62 Florida 24 1997 Penn State 38 Texas 15 1998 Kansas State 35 Syracuse 18 1999 Tennessee 23 Florida State 16 2000 Nebraska 31 Tennessee 21 2001 Oregon State 41 Notre Dame 9 2002 Oregon 38 Colorado 16 2003 Ohio State 31 Miami (Fla.) 24 (2 OTs) 2004 Ohio State 35 Kansas State 28 2005 Utah 35 Pittsburgh 7 2006 Ohio State 34 Notre Dame 20 2007 Boise State 43 Oklahoma 42 (OT) 2008 West Virginia 48 Oklahoma 28 2009 Texas 24 Ohio State 21 2010 Boise State 17 TCU 10 2011 Oklahoma 48 Connecticut 20 2012 Oklahoma State 41 Stanford 38 (OT) 2013 Oregon 35 Kansas State 17 2014 UCF 52 Baylor 42 2015 Boise State 38 Arizona 30 2016 Ohio State 44 Notre Dame 28 2017 Clemson 31 Ohio State 0 2018 Penn State 35 Washington 28 2019 LSU 40 UCF 32 2020 Clemson 29 Ohio State 23 2021 Iowa State 34 Oregon 17 2022 Oklahoma State 37 Notre Dame 35

You now have the answer to your question when does Michigan play TCU? Michigan vs TCU is always an exciting fixture to look out for.

While Michigan has been excellent, results in the playoffs have not been the best. They have suffered three losses in the last 3 two seasons in the playoffs.

We can only look forward to the next fixture between these two teams. In the last meeting, Michigan entered as the favorites with a 7.5 lead. However, they performed poorly, with errors costing them in a scrappy game.

But first, they have to make the playoffs for the 2023-2024 season. They are not favorites for next season despite winning it all. On the other hand, TCU are favorites to make the playoffs in what should be an exciting season.