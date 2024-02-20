When Does Michigan Play TCU? The Schedules

College football in Michigan is something to get you excited and you may want to know when does Michigan play TCU. Michigan doesn’t disappoint when it comes to college football. They have performed exceptionally well over the past few years in the College Football Playoffs (CFP).
The Big Ten champion is undefeated with a 13-0 record. They boast a record of 45-23, beating Ohio with a dominant second-half display. We are into the semi-finals, where Michigan takes on TCU.
But when does Michigan play TCU?
Michigan played TCU in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve of 2022. The Fiesta Bowl kicked off on Saturday, Dec 31, at 4 PM ET.
This was the first of the two CFP semi-finals. TCU upset Michigan 51-45. Currently, they are not scheduled to play each other.
So if you’re excited about this fixture, keep reading as we discuss it further.
What Time Does Michigan play TCU?
The second CFP semifinal between Michigan and TCU was played on 31 Dec 2022, with TCU creating an upset.
It was a great opportunity for Michigan to make it to the finals. However, their defense let them down with a 51-45 loss to TCU.
Kickoff was scheduled on Saturday, 31st Dec 2022, at 4 PM ET. This was the first of the two semi-finals. The second semi-final was between the number one state Georgia and the number four state Ohio.
It was the second year in a row that Michigan made the College Playoffs. Previously, they had been dominated by Georgia. TCU went onto the semi-final with a 12-1 record. Their only loss came against the Big 12 championship Kansas State.
Michigan vs TCU: College Football Playoff Game Score, Reaction Highlights
The last time the two teams met was on 31st Dec 2022. TCU held on what was one of the wildest college football matches to beat Michigan. The semi final playoff was exciting, with a lot of offensive fireworks to end the year.
The game started with the TCU defense striking first. Michigan was moving the ball in the first quarter when J.J. Marcarthy made an errant pass. It landed on Bud Clark, who ran 40 yards to score a touchdown.
Michigan allowed a counteroffensive after going six yards in three plays. This allowed them to go 76 yards in 12 plays.
Max Duggan, the Heisman finalist, cashed on the 1-yard line to score the second touchdown for TCU. Michigan quickly replied to get the score 14-3. However, TCH quickly hit back after a Michigan fumble to lead 21-3.
The game went on with TCU leading 41-22. However, Michigan hit back to close the score at 41-38. It was a thrilling game that ended with TCU winning 51-45.
Michigan’s Entire 2024 Football Season Schedule
Michigan enters the new season with odds of 800+ to win the title. They are less likely to win it despite excellent performances the previous season.
The Wolverines stars J.J. Marcarthy and Blake Corum have both been declared for the NFL draft. They have also lost their coach.
|SaturdayAug. 31
|Fresno State Bulldogs Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdaySep. 7
|2 Texas Longhorns Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdaySep. 14
|Arkansas State Red Wolves (HC) Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdaySep. 21
|USC Trojans Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdaySep. 28
|Minnesota Golden Gophers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdayOct. 5
|at 11 Washington Huskies Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdayOct. 12
|OFF
|SaturdayOct. 19
|at Illinois Fighting Illini Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdayOct. 26
|Michigan State Spartans Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdayNov. 2
|3 Oregon Ducks Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdayNov. 9
|at Indiana Hoosiers Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdayNov. 16
|OFF
|SaturdayNov. 23
|Northwestern Wildcats Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdayNov. 30
|at 5 Ohio State Buckeyes Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdayDec. 7
|Big Ten Championship Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
|8:00 pm ET TV TBA
TCU Entire 2024 Football Season Schedule
The Texas Longhorns come into the new season strong and with good odds of clinching the national championship. They sit second, tied with Oklahoma, with 5000+ odds to win the national championship.
|FridayAug. 30
|at Stanford Cardinal Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdaySep. 7
|LIU Sharks Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdaySep. 14
|UCF Knights Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdaySep. 21
|at 24 SMU Mustangs Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdaySep. 28
|at 23 Kansas Jayhawks Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdayOct. 5
|Houston Cougars Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
|Time TBA ETor Fri., Oct. 4
|SaturdayOct. 12
|OFF
|SaturdayOct. 19
|at 13 Utah Utes Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdayOct. 26
|Texas Tech Red Raiders Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdayNov. 2
|at Baylor Bears McLane Stadium, Waco, TX
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdayNov. 9
|18 Oklahoma State Cowboys Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdayNov. 16
|OFF
|SaturdayNov. 23
|9 Arizona Wildcats Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdayNov. 30
|at Cincinnati Bearcats Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
|Time TBA ETTV TBA
|SaturdayDec. 7
|Big 12 Championship AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
|Time TBA ET TV TBA
The Fiesta Bowl History
The Fiesta Bowl remains one of the most successful and prestigious games in the history of the college football cycle. Originally, the game was set to host the Western Athletic Conference champion.
However, the bowl moved to the Holiday Bowl in 1978, with Arizona and the Arizona state joining to form the Pac-10. In 1982, the Fiesta Bowl became the New Year’s Eve game.
There was more evolution in 1992 when the game became part of the Bowl coalition. The Fiesta Bowl joined the Bowl Alliance in 1995 and the Bowl Championship Series in 1998.
A national championship of the bowl was hosted in 1999, with Tennessee beating Florida State 23-16.
List of the Fiesta Bowl Finals winning and Losing teams since 1971
|Year
|Winning team
|Losing team
|1971
|Arizona State
|45
|Florida State
|38
|1972
|Arizona State
|49
|Missouri
|35
|1973
|Arizona State
|28
|Pittsburgh
|7
|1974
|Oklahoma State
|16
|BYU
|6
|1975
|Arizona State
|17
|Nebraska
|14
|1976
|Oklahoma
|41
|Wyoming
|7
|1977
|Penn State
|42
|Arizona State
|30
|1978
|Arkansas
|10
|UCLA
|10 (TIE)
|1979
|Pittsburgh
|16
|Arizona
|10
|1980
|Penn State
|31
|Ohio State
|19
|1982
|Penn State
|26
|USC
|10
|1983
|Arizona State
|32
|Oklahoma
|21
|1984
|Ohio State
|28
|Pittsburgh
|23
|1985
|UCLA
|39
|Miami (Fla.)
|37
|1986
|Michigan
|27
|Nebraska
|23
|1987
|Penn State
|14
|Miami (Fla.)
|10
|1988
|Florida State
|31
|Nebraska
|28
|1989
|Notre Dame
|34
|West Virginia
|21
|1990
|Florida State
|41
|Nebraska
|17
|1991
|Louisville
|34
|Alabama
|7
|1992
|Penn State
|42
|Tennessee
|17
|1993
|Syracuse
|26
|Colorado
|22
|1994
|Arizona
|29
|Miami (Fla.)
|0
|1995
|Colorado
|41
|Notre Dame
|24
|1996
|Nebraska
|62
|Florida
|24
|1997
|Penn State
|38
|Texas
|15
|1998
|Kansas State
|35
|Syracuse
|18
|1999
|Tennessee
|23
|Florida State
|16
|2000
|Nebraska
|31
|Tennessee
|21
|2001
|Oregon State
|41
|Notre Dame
|9
|2002
|Oregon
|38
|Colorado
|16
|2003
|Ohio State
|31
|Miami (Fla.)
|24 (2 OTs)
|2004
|Ohio State
|35
|Kansas State
|28
|2005
|Utah
|35
|Pittsburgh
|7
|2006
|Ohio State
|34
|Notre Dame
|20
|2007
|Boise State
|43
|Oklahoma
|42 (OT)
|2008
|West Virginia
|48
|Oklahoma
|28
|2009
|Texas
|24
|Ohio State
|21
|2010
|Boise State
|17
|TCU
|10
|2011
|Oklahoma
|48
|Connecticut
|20
|2012
|Oklahoma State
|41
|Stanford
|38 (OT)
|2013
|Oregon
|35
|Kansas State
|17
|2014
|UCF
|52
|Baylor
|42
|2015
|Boise State
|38
|Arizona
|30
|2016
|Ohio State
|44
|Notre Dame
|28
|2017
|Clemson
|31
|Ohio State
|0
|2018
|Penn State
|35
|Washington
|28
|2019
|LSU
|40
|UCF
|32
|2020
|Clemson
|29
|Ohio State
|23
|2021
|Iowa State
|34
|Oregon
|17
|2022
|Oklahoma State
|37
|Notre Dame
|35
Conclusion
You now have the answer to your question when does Michigan play TCU? Michigan vs TCU is always an exciting fixture to look out for.
While Michigan has been excellent, results in the playoffs have not been the best. They have suffered three losses in the last 3 two seasons in the playoffs.
We can only look forward to the next fixture between these two teams. In the last meeting, Michigan entered as the favorites with a 7.5 lead. However, they performed poorly, with errors costing them in a scrappy game.
But first, they have to make the playoffs for the 2023-2024 season. They are not favorites for next season despite winning it all. On the other hand, TCU are favorites to make the playoffs in what should be an exciting season.