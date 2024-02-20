Subscribe
When Does Michigan Play TCU? The Schedules

When Does Michigan Play TCU

College football in Michigan is something to get you excited and you may want to know when does Michigan play TCU. Michigan doesn’t disappoint when it comes to college football. They have performed exceptionally well over the past few years in the College Football Playoffs (CFP).

The Big Ten champion is undefeated with a 13-0 record. They boast a record of 45-23, beating Ohio with a dominant second-half display. We are into the semi-finals, where Michigan takes on TCU.

But when does Michigan play TCU?

Michigan played TCU in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve of 2022. The Fiesta Bowl kicked off on Saturday, Dec 31, at 4 PM ET. 

This was the first of the two CFP semi-finals. TCU upset Michigan 51-45. Currently, they are not scheduled to play each other.

So if you’re excited about this fixture, keep reading as we discuss it further.

What Time Does Michigan play TCU?

The second CFP semifinal between Michigan and TCU was played on 31 Dec 2022, with TCU creating an upset. 

It was a great opportunity for Michigan to make it to the finals. However, their defense let them down with a 51-45 loss to TCU.

Kickoff was scheduled on Saturday, 31st Dec 2022, at 4 PM ET. This was the first of the two semi-finals. The second semi-final was between the number one state Georgia and the number four state Ohio.

It was the second year in a row that Michigan made the College Playoffs. Previously, they had been dominated by Georgia. TCU went onto the semi-final with a 12-1 record. Their only loss came against the Big 12 championship Kansas State.

Michigan vs TCU: College Football Playoff Game Score, Reaction Highlights

The last time the two teams met was on 31st Dec 2022. TCU held on what was one of the wildest college football matches to beat Michigan. The semi final playoff was exciting, with a lot of offensive fireworks to end the year.

The game started with the TCU defense striking first. Michigan was moving the ball in the first quarter when J.J. Marcarthy made an errant pass. It landed on Bud Clark, who ran 40 yards to score a touchdown.

Michigan allowed a counteroffensive after going six yards in three plays. This allowed them to go 76 yards in 12 plays.

Max Duggan, the Heisman finalist, cashed on the 1-yard line to score the second touchdown for TCU. Michigan quickly replied to get the score 14-3. However, TCH quickly hit back after a Michigan fumble to lead 21-3.

The game went on with TCU leading 41-22. However, Michigan hit back to close the score at 41-38. It was a thrilling game that ended with TCU winning 51-45.

Michigan’s Entire 2024 Football Season Schedule

Michigan enters the new season with odds of 800+ to win the title. They are less likely to win it despite excellent performances the previous season.

The Wolverines stars J.J. Marcarthy and Blake Corum have both been declared for the NFL draft. They have also lost their coach.

SaturdayAug. 31Fresno State Bulldogs Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdaySep. 72 Texas Longhorns Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdaySep. 14Arkansas State Red Wolves (HC) Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdaySep. 21USC Trojans Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdaySep. 28Minnesota Golden Gophers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdayOct. 5at 11 Washington Huskies Husky Stadium, Seattle, WATime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdayOct. 12OFF
SaturdayOct. 19at Illinois Fighting Illini Memorial Stadium, Champaign, ILTime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdayOct. 26Michigan State Spartans Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdayNov. 23 Oregon Ducks Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdayNov. 9at Indiana Hoosiers Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, INTime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdayNov. 16OFF
SaturdayNov. 23Northwestern Wildcats Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdayNov. 30at 5 Ohio State Buckeyes Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OHTime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdayDec. 7Big Ten Championship Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN8:00 pm ET TV TBA

TCU Entire 2024 Football Season Schedule

The Texas Longhorns come into the new season strong and with good odds of clinching the national championship. They sit second, tied with Oklahoma, with 5000+ odds to win the national championship.

FridayAug. 30at Stanford Cardinal Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CATime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdaySep. 7LIU Sharks Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TXTime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdaySep. 14UCF Knights Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TXTime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdaySep. 21at 24 SMU Mustangs Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TXTime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdaySep. 28at 23 Kansas Jayhawks Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MOTime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdayOct. 5Houston Cougars Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TXTime TBA ETor Fri., Oct. 4
SaturdayOct. 12OFF
SaturdayOct. 19at 13 Utah Utes Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UTTime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdayOct. 26Texas Tech Red Raiders Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TXTime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdayNov. 2at Baylor Bears McLane Stadium, Waco, TXTime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdayNov. 918 Oklahoma State Cowboys Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TXTime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdayNov. 16OFF
SaturdayNov. 239 Arizona Wildcats Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TXTime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdayNov. 30at Cincinnati Bearcats Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OHTime TBA ETTV TBA
SaturdayDec. 7Big 12 Championship AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TXTime TBA ET TV TBA

The Fiesta Bowl History

The Fiesta Bowl remains one of the most successful and prestigious games in the history of the college football cycle. Originally, the game was set to host the Western Athletic Conference champion.

However, the bowl moved to the Holiday Bowl in 1978, with Arizona and the Arizona state joining to form the Pac-10. In 1982, the Fiesta Bowl became the  New Year’s Eve game.

There was more evolution in 1992 when the game became part of the Bowl coalition. The Fiesta Bowl joined the Bowl Alliance in 1995 and the Bowl Championship Series in 1998.

A national championship of the bowl was hosted in 1999, with Tennessee beating Florida State 23-16.

List of the Fiesta Bowl Finals winning and Losing teams since 1971

YearWinning teamLosing team
1971Arizona State45Florida State38
1972Arizona State49Missouri35
1973Arizona State28Pittsburgh7
1974Oklahoma State16BYU6
1975Arizona State17Nebraska14
1976Oklahoma41Wyoming7
1977Penn State42Arizona State30
1978Arkansas10UCLA10 (TIE)
1979Pittsburgh16Arizona10
1980Penn State31Ohio State19
1982Penn State26USC10
1983Arizona State32Oklahoma21
1984Ohio State28Pittsburgh23
1985UCLA39Miami (Fla.)37
1986Michigan27Nebraska23
1987Penn State14Miami (Fla.)10
1988Florida State31Nebraska28
1989Notre Dame34West Virginia21
1990Florida State41Nebraska17
1991Louisville34Alabama7
1992Penn State42Tennessee17
1993Syracuse26Colorado22
1994Arizona29Miami (Fla.)0
1995Colorado41Notre Dame24
1996Nebraska62Florida24
1997Penn State38Texas15
1998Kansas State35Syracuse18
1999Tennessee23Florida State16
2000Nebraska31Tennessee21
2001Oregon State41Notre Dame9
2002Oregon38Colorado16
2003Ohio State31Miami (Fla.)24 (2 OTs)
2004Ohio State35Kansas State28
2005Utah35Pittsburgh7
2006Ohio State34Notre Dame20
2007Boise State43Oklahoma42 (OT)
2008West Virginia48Oklahoma28
2009Texas24Ohio State21
2010Boise State17TCU10
2011Oklahoma48Connecticut20
2012Oklahoma State41Stanford38 (OT)
2013Oregon35Kansas State17
2014UCF52Baylor42
2015Boise State38Arizona30
2016Ohio State44Notre Dame28
2017Clemson31Ohio State0
2018Penn State35Washington28
2019LSU40UCF32
2020Clemson29Ohio State23
2021Iowa State34Oregon17
2022Oklahoma State37Notre Dame35

Conclusion

You now have the answer to your question when does Michigan play TCU? Michigan vs TCU is always an exciting fixture to look out for. 

While Michigan has been excellent, results in the playoffs have not been the best. They have suffered three losses in the last 3 two seasons in the playoffs.

We can only look forward to the next fixture between these two teams. In the last meeting, Michigan entered as the favorites with a 7.5 lead. However, they performed poorly, with errors costing them in a scrappy game.

But first, they have to make the playoffs for the 2023-2024 season. They are not favorites for next season despite winning it all. On the other hand, TCU are favorites to make the playoffs in what should be an exciting season. 

Jason Cooper is a dedicated news blogger with a zeal for storytelling. Enthusiastically covering current events, he constantly seeks fresh angles and innovative ways to refine his craft and engage his readers.

