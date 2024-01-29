Why is Lake Michigan So Dangerous? The Shocking Revelations

Lakes can be deadly as they carry different creatures and hidden debris but you may wonder, why is Lake Michigan so dangerous? The lake is famous worldwide thanks to its breathtaking beaches and dunes.

The lake is among North America’s five freshwater Great Lakes and the only one within the US. Lake Michigan is connected to Lake Huron, where it drains. It extends its potions to Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

The massive lake is approximately 300 miles long, with an average of 75 miles across. It has a surface area of 22,300 square miles.

So, Why is Lake Michigan so dangerous?

Lake Michigan is dangerous since it experiences strong, unnatural winds forming huge currents, proving dangerous for swimmers and explorers.

Hundreds of cases have been videotaped with swimmers and travelers drowning while others remain in critical conditions due to the unpredictable waves and currents. Shipwrecks are also on Lake Michigan, revealing the previous disasters.

Let’s find out why Lake Michigan is deadly.

The History of Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan is among the largest freshwater lakes in the USA and a major transport and trade lake in North America. The name Michigan was coined from the Ojibwa Indian word “Michigan, which meant “great water.”

Lake Michigan’s process of formation began over 1.2 billion years ago. The lake was part of the outcomes of the Midcontinent Rift, where two tectonic plates that moved in opposite directions left a massive scar.

15,000 years ago, the large scar was filled with the melting glaciers forming the current Lake Michigan. The lake is known for its stretchy shoreline, where runners, hikers, adventurers, and skateboarders spend time enjoying the views and refreshingly cool breeze.

The entire region around Lake Michigan has a history of the indigenous people comprising the Potawatomi, Ojibwe, and Menominee who lived in the area. They depended on the lake for transportation, fishing, and trading.

Later, in the 17th century, European explorers, including the French, began visiting the region. The presence of the explorers intensified trading activities around the area, boosting the economy. They traded fur, guns, and farm produce.

A French man named Jean Nicolet believed he was the first explorer to discover Lake Michigan between 1634 and 1638. He accidentally stumbled on Lake Michigan as he looked for a route passage to China.

During the 19th century, there was a spike in settlements around the Michigan Lake, leading to cities like Chicago and Milwaukee becoming major trading centers. The trading activities led to more development with notably improved regional infrastructure.

Why is Lake Michigan People’s Favorite?

Lake Michigan is a vital water resource for the people of Chicago and other cities as it hosts different species of plants and animal species. The Lake is an economic zone used for shipping and trade activities for many years.

The massive water body is among the largest freshwater lakes, with dunes supporting life and providing people with recreational areas along the beaches. Furthermore, the lake is a drinking water resource and doubles as a wildlife ecosystem.

Lake Michigan has provided a consistent water supply for irrigation, boosting food security in the region and the larger United States. The fishing industry has also grown as a result of the massive lake.

Since the lake is a transportation route, it impacts Michigan and other surrounding states, stabilizing the economy. The shipping industry has grown as a result of the lake.

By being part of the continuous waterway extending to the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Atlantic Ocean, the lake handles cargo from South America and Europe at the Port of Chicago.

The Past Dreadful Occurrences at Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan has always been a haven for people around and outside the region since it helps develop its economy and connects it with other states. However, the lake has its dark side and is often called the deadliest lake in North America.

Why is it considered the most feared lake in the region? Let’s look at some of the most notable disasters that shocked the world, making Lake Michigan dangerous.

Lady Elgin Disaster

On September 8, 1860, Lady Elgin sank and has gone down as one of the most disturbing open-water deaths in the history of Lake Michigan. The accident resulted from a collision where the 129-foot schooner Augusta rammed into a 252-foot wooden steamship.

Reports indicate that Augusta had spotted Lay Elgin 30 minutes before the collision but didn’t change the navigation route until 10 minutes before the impact. Augusta tore a hole in the port side of Lady Elgin.

Efforts to move about 50 cows and push more cargo to make the ship light didn’t help, as the ship kept sinking. Sadly, as the rescue board was being lowered, it slipped away before the ship occupants boarded it. Three hundred people lost their lives.

SS Carl D. Bradley

SS Carl D. Bradley was the largest vessel on the. It measured 639-foot making it “The Queen of the lakes.” The ship was the largest and longest vessel with self-unloading capabilities. The ship hauled lime from Lake Huron and Lake Superior to the deep waters of Lake Michigan.

In 1957, a disaster struck with SS Carl D. Bradley collided with MV White Rose, where the vessel’s hull got damaged. Waves and winds were high, forming a massive storm. The crew on the ship made rescue calls, but Carl Bradley went down before help came.

Out of the 35 crew members, only two members survived. The ship’s wreck was discovered in 1959 by sonar technology operated by the Army Corps of Engineers. Even though the discovery was a reprieve, it had little impact on how the ship sank.

The Alpena

The Alpena steamboat operated on Lake Michigan and was used to ferry people and goods. Weather patterns on Lake Michigan are unpredictable and a sudden storm sunk the ship in 1880. Efforts to find the wreck have been unsuccessful.

During the storm, over 90 ships sank, making the disaster one of the worst in history. None of the ship crew survived, and most parts and bodies were discovered miles away on the beaches.

SS Anna C. Minch

The 380-foot steel steamer was built in 1903. The worst winter storms befell the ship in 1940 and claimed the lives of three people. The storm winds blew at 80 miles per hour. It is believed that the steamer collided with another ship in the storm and went down with all the occupants.

The steamer had split into two and currently, the parts sit separately at half miles south of Pentwater. The region has now been converted into a diving zone.

What Makes Lake Michigan Dangerous?

Lake Michigan has been branded the most dangerous lake in the country. Let’s look at some of the factors that make the lake dangerous.

The swift currents on the lake

The shores of Lake Michigan run parallel, creating solid waves. The wave’s shape contributes to the rip tides, which are dangerous to swimmers. In most cases, the rip currents from the unnatural winds make the lake unsafe.

The waves are dangerous as most swimmers don’t have the skill to spot or navigate them. Swimmers are advised to avoid panicking if caught in the wave. Also, swimmers shouldn’t attempt to fight the tide. They need to stay calm until the tide pushes them to the shore.

The lake’s size is huge

Lake Michigan is huge and one of the massive Great Lakes. Because of the configurations, the lake looks terrifying during massive storms with enormous wave heights. The wave heights build as they move through the distance between Wisconsin and Michigan.

If a swimmer is far from the shoreline, the colossal wave can throw them off balance. Moreover, the frigid temperatures during the colder months are brutal as swimmers get predisposed to hypothermia.

It is advisable to be aware of your surroundings when attempting to swim in the lake, as the unpredictable weather conditions can catch up with you while swimming in the massive waters of Lake Michigan.

Winter makes the lake dangerous.

Winter can be unforgiving, and during the time, about 55% of Grate Lakes surface freeze. Lake Michigan’s highest freezing points were 93% in 2014 and a minimum of 12.4% in 2002. Unlike the other great Lakes that freeze completely, Michigan doesn’t.

The ice particles resulting from freezing make it challenging to navigate some of the lake’s shipping routes. Despite the difficulty, the lake is still among the most scenic during winter when visitors flock to glimpse the ice and ice circles.

Many shipwrecks in the water

Lake Michigan has had massive disasters in the previous years. The accidents claimed over 6000 people, with most of them never to be found despite the search and rescue missions.

Thousands of ships have sunk in the lake, with an estimate of about 25,000 wrecks still in the water. Around 3000 wrecks have been located in Lake Michigan, with efforts to discover more still in progress.

Conclusion

Many people ask the question, why is Lake Michigan so dangerous? We’ll the lake is large, has strong currents, undiscovered shipwrecks, and experiences winter season making it hard to navigate.

These are just some of the things that make Lake Michigan dangerous. As you plan to visit the lake, take cautionary measures and seek help before trying new things across the lake.