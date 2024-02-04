When Does Michigan Play Ohio State? Wolverines Vs Buckeyes

The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio began way back in 1897. It sparked one of the most illustrious rivalries in college football, spanning 125 years.

The Wolverines prevailed 36-0 in Ann Arbor. Michigan led early in the series under the leadership of Fielding Yost, prevailing 13-0-2.

Michigan won nine consecutive games From 1901 to 2009, the most significant victory coming in 1902 at 86-0.

Ohio State once completed a stretch of eight straight victories, from 2012 to 2019. The Buckeye’s largest win was by a score of 38–0 in 1935.

The Wolverines have a three win streak over Ohio. Let’s look at when the next time the two meet.

When Does Michigan Play Ohio State?

Among the many college football rivalries, one in particular stands out. Michigan will play against Ohio on Wednesday, November 30, 2024. It will be Ohio State versus Michigan. This is arguably the most anticipated game in 2024.

It’s a highly anticipated matchup between two teams with something to prove. Michigan will seek to continue its winning streak, and Ohio will be after redemption.

The Last Time The Two Met, Michigan Won

Ohio State concluded its regular season with a 30–24 loss to Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

This is the third consecutive year that Ohio State has suffered a defeat to Michigan. There has not been a streak of three consecutive victories against Ohio State since 1995–1997.

“Everyone is unhappy,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day stated. “We recognize the significance that this event holds for many individuals. Because you know you worked hard all year for the objective, failing to achieve it is crushing.’

Michigan scored when Kyle McCord intercepted a pass that placed the team seven yards from the end zone in the first quarter. Ohio State fell behind and never led the game. Blake Corum scored the Wolverines’ first touchdown with four yards remaining on a run.

McCord stated, “To put it bluntly, there are not many things to say in this instance. It hurts to lose; it’s just one of those contests in which you give your all.”

Michigan’s offense was flawless under the direction of interim head coach Sherrone Moore. He implemented various tricks that sure caught Ohio by surprise.

Michigan demonstrated its toughness throughout the day, particularly after Zinter suffered a severe leg injury. Corum responded with a touchdown on the following play.

Michigan unequivocally demonstrated that they have been the superior squad for the past three seasons by defeating Ohio State in Harbaugh’s absence. The scouting and sign-stealing scandal resulted in Harbaugh’s suspension.

The scandal overshadowed their previous two victories against Ohio State did not sit well with the Wolverines. Nobody could argue that Michigan had an unjust advantage in this contest.

A few costly errors on the part of Ohio State determined the contest’s outcome. This included McCord’s interception, which Michigan converted into three points, and Jayden Fielding’s unsuccessful 52-yard field goal just before halftime.

After the offensive line poorly blocked a blitz, McCord intercepted the pass on the final play. The Buckeyes’ error-prone schedule throughout the entire season has hampered their season.

Michigan is an unbeatable opponent and their error cost them in the end. As a spectator watching their rivals proceed, Ohio State is again in Championship Week.

The picture associated in the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan will be Michigan supporters swarming the field to celebrate the Buckeyes’ third consecutive loss. Michigan supporters celebrated in the snow their previous year’s win.

This win formally concluded Michigan’s three-year Big Ten championship reign. Michigan allegedly conducted in-person reconnaissance and the win does not absolve the school of any potential future repercussions.

Rival fans will continue to label the Wolverines as “cheapies.” Despite not having head coach Jim Harbaugh, it was evident that the Wolverines were better than Ohio.

Conclusion

When Does Michigan play Ohio state? We eagerly anticipate every Big Ten football season, regardless of the circumstances.

Spreads are available for several pivotal games, including the heated match between Ohio State and Michigan. The 2024 season is still eight months away but the anticipation is already building.

The Buckeyes have all the pressure this year as they seek to end the three-game losing streak to Michigan’s Wolverines and get to the Big Ten Championship.

The playoff expansion benefits both teams as they prepare for the 2024 season. On the other hand, Michigan will seek to continue its dominance as the defending champion.