Traxnyc Net Worth: A Glimpse into The World Of Luxury Jewelry

Traxnyc is synonymous with opulence, bling, and luxury in the world of jewelry. Traxnyc has established itself as a trusted name in the industry because of its trendy designs and impeccable quality.

Traxnyc offers a stunning collection that appeals to the most discerning clientele, from diamond-encrusted watches to one-of-a-kind chains.

But what exactly is Traxnyc’s net worth? If that’s what you are curious about, then keep reading.

We will shed some light on the brand’s financial success, the factors contributing to its wealth, influence, and much more.

Traxnyc Net Worth

Maksud Agadjani, popularly known as Trax, is a multi-talented individual who has made a name for himself as an American businessman, jeweler, and actor.

As the owner of TraxNYC, he has achieved great success in the industry. With his business acumen, Trax has accumulated a net worth of $20 million by 2023.

A Quick Summary

Aspect Details Full Name Maksud Agadjani Alias Widely recognized as “Trax” Date of Birth Maksud was born on September 13, 1986, making him 37 years old as of 2023. Place of Birth City of Baku, Azerbaijan. Gender Maksud identifies as male. Height Stands at an impressive 5 feet 11 inches (1.80 meters. Profession Maksud is versatile, successfully navigating business, jewelry, and content creation on YouTube. Nationality Proudly American by nationality. Religion Grounded in the Muslim faith, Maksud finds strength and inspiration in his religious beliefs. Family Background Maksud’s father served as a homicide detective, while his mother excelled as a journalist. Ethnicity White Caucasian. Marital Status Not clear

Traxnyc, How Did It Come To Be?

In 2003, when he wa turning 18, Maksud started his entrepreneurial journey with a mere $1,500. With this amount, he purchased a digital camera and partnered with a jeweler.

Aiming to test the market’s response, he photographed a ring valued at $750 and listed it on eBay. Despite not seeking financial gain at that moment, Maksud generously covered the eBay fees of $120 from his pocket.

He got the order, sold it, paid back $750 to the jeweler, and shipped it. At that moment, he realized the potential in the jewelry industry.

Motivated to start his venture, he immersed himself in learning various aspects such as jewelry, diamond and gold. In 2003, he established TraxNYC, a jewelry store located in New York.

TraxNYC has made a remarkable journey from its humble beginnings as a street-side operation to becoming a prominent brand in the online jewelry market.

All this was made possible by Maksud and his entrepreneurial skills. At some point, he even took a loan of $700,000 to expand his business.

And perhaps what makes them stand out is their custom-made jewelry. They use state-of-the-art 3D printing technology to generate precise models of jewelry.

This allows the customer to physically inspect a sample of the piece and produce multiple of the same items. And those who can afford it like it.

He gained fame by creating videos focused on safety during the COVID, making him famous on YouTube.

However, in the movie Gems Uncut, his remarkable performance as Yussi, Adam Sandler’s assistant, propelled him into stardom. His portrayal of this character received immense praise and positioned him as a rising star.

Remarkably, his association with TraxNYC, his business venture, led to him securing this coveted role.

By enlisting Tekashi69 to promote TraxNYC, he caught the studio’s attention. They subsequently invited him for an audition and ultimately cast him for the part.

These connections extend beyond his association with TraxNYC; he has established relationships with notable personalities such as Adam Sandler, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Gabriella Lenzi, Joyner Lucas, and Slump God.

In 2020, he started a new venture, Trax News, a social media news organization. Additionally, he’s been featured in various videos produced by GQ.

Education of Maksud Agadjani

At seven, Maksud Agadjani relocated to New York after completing the first grade in his hometown of Baku. He was then admitted to second grade.

He recounted his experience of his first school lunch in the second grade. At the time, he was a seven-year-old immigrant who could not communicate in English.

During lunchtime, all the kids opened their lunchboxes. Maksud felt left out as he opened his plastic bag with a sandwich. It was a lonely experience for him as he wished he could have been with the other children.

Though Maksud had done well in primary and high school in New York City, he chose not to go on to university, instead deciding to focus on his business at seventeen.

The Nationality and Religion Of Maksud Agadjani

In 1986, Maksud was born in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. Seven years later, when the Soviet Union collapsed, his family relocated to New York in the United States.

He was born in a Muslim home. His dad, a homicide investigator, and his mom, a reporter, are citizens of Azerbaijan and America.

Maksud is adherent to Islam, thus making him a follower of the Islamic faith and a resident of the United States by nationality. His ethnicity is white caucasian, and his astrological sign is Taurus.

Is Maksud Agadjani Married?

Currently, it is not known if Maksud Agadjani is married. Rumors indicate that he might be in a relationship; however, he has not posted any details about it on social media nor confirmed it. Consequently, it is assumed that he is in a relationship.

He is well-connected in the celebrity world, maintaining positive relations with Erica Mena, a model, TV personality, and social media star.

Maksud presented Erica with five tennis games and 39 carats, though it did not indicate a romantic bond between them. She responded by kissing him on the cheek.

Social Media Presence of Maksud Agadjani

Maksud Agadjani and his TraxNYC business have amassed an impressive 2.1 million subscribers to their YouTube channel.

Across the 1.5k videos, the viewership numbers have exceeded 1 billion. The first upload was back on December 14, 2007, and the most popular video has over 2 million views.

He has a huge fan base with over 2.3 million followers on Facebook, 1.2 million followers on Instagram, and 1.6 million followers on TikTok, with an astounding 32 million likes.

Professional Achievements

Maksud Agadjani is not a widely known Actor, but he did work in the American Crime and The movie Uncut Gems, released on December 25, 2019.

The movie was nominated for 17 awards, including the Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Performer and the Independent Spirit Award for Best Director.

For his part, Agadjani played the character Yussi, and his scene has become popular on YouTube.

Conclusion

Looking into Traxnyc’s net worth has given us a glimpse into the world of luxury jewelry. From its humble beginnings as a small jewelry store in New York City to becoming a renowned name in the industry, Traxnyc has undoubtedly made a significant impact.

Their impeccable craftsmanship, custom designs, and commitment to quality have earned them a loyal customer base and contributed to their impressive net worth.

Whether diamond-encrusted watches or custom-made chains, Traxnyc continues pushing boundaries and redefining the luxury concept in the jewelry industry.