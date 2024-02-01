Sherrone Moore, 37, Welcomed as Michigan’s New Head Football Coach

Sherrone Moore, formerly coaching tight ends and running backs at Central Michigan just seven years ago, was officially introduced as Michigan’s 21st head football coach on Saturday.

The announcement swiftly followed Jim Harbaugh’s departure to the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers after leading the Wolverines to the national championship.

At 37, Moore makes history as Michigan’s first Black head coach and the youngest in over 50 years since Bump Elliott took the helm at 34 in 1959.

Expressing his readiness for the role, Moore emphasized his deep connection to the University of Michigan, stating, “I love this place.

This is our home,” before a gathering including university administrators, Board of Regents members, players, and staff.

Moore’s journey to this pinnacle includes coaching stints at Louisville and Central Michigan before joining Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan in 2018 as tight ends coach, eventually ascending to offensive coordinator.

His leadership was tested this past season when he served as acting head coach for four games during Harbaugh’s suspensions, securing notable victories over Penn State and Ohio State.

Athletic director Warde Manuel commended Moore’s performance during this interim period, remarking, “We didn’t plan on Sherrone having a four-game audition.

Looking back, that’s exactly what transpired. And I would add that he aced the audition and got the role.”

Moore’s appointment comes with a five-year contract featuring a base salary of $5.5 million and an annual retention bonus of $500,000.

As he steps into this prestigious role, Moore’s passion for Michigan football and his demonstrated leadership promises a new era for the storied program.

Source: wwmt.com