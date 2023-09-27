Subscribe
HomeLocal NewsMotorcycle Accident Leaves Rider Trapped Underneath Car, With Two Individuals in Critical...

Motorcycle Accident Leaves Rider Trapped Underneath Car, With Two Individuals in Critical Condition

Motorcycle Accident Leaves Rider Trapped Underneath Car

Related Stories

University Of Michigan’s Student Housing Project Sees $141 Million Cost Overrun and Six-Month Delay

The University of Michigan's forthcoming student housing project is...

Bridal Shop Owner Faces Additional Charges Following Abrupt Closure And Failure To Deliver Wedding Dresses

Former bridal shop owner Nadica Ristivojevic, 58, of West...

Former Michigan State Wide Receiver Placed on Injured Reserve by Minnesota Vikings

Jalen Nailor's sophomore NFL campaign has encountered a setback....

Michigan Newcomer Makes Touchdown Debut with First NFL Reception

Former Michigan standout Luke Schoonmaker etched his name into...

Michigan Vs Arizona State Comparison: A Data-Driven Guide

Michigan Vs Arizona state comparison is a tricky one....
spot_imgspot_img

A collision between a car and a motorcycle in Battle Creek left two individuals in critical condition, according to a report from the city. 

On Wednesday, September 20, at 10:56 p.m., police received a dispatch about the accident at the intersection of Capital Avenue SW and Columbia Avenue.

Upon reaching the scene, Battle Creek Firefighters confronted a challenging situation with the motorcyclist trapped beneath the car while the passenger inside was also pinned. 

Emergency crews promptly initiated extrication procedures to rescue both individuals from their precarious positions.

Due to the severity of their injuries, two firefighters accompanied the patients in the ambulances to provide continued assistance during the journey to the hospital. 

The cause of the crash was likely attributed to a “high rate of speed,” as indicated by the authorities, although further details were not disclosed.

Battle Creek Police assumed responsibility for investigating the incident and managing the crowd and traffic at the scene. LifeCare Ambulance was entrusted with transporting the patients to the hospital. 

As of the latest available information, the accident victims, a 30-year-old Battle Creek man riding the motorcycle and a 38-year-old Battle Creek man in the car, remained in critical condition. The police have not released their identities at this time.

Source:

Arcpublishing.com

Jason Cooper
Jason Cooper
Jason Cooper is a dedicated news blogger with a zeal for storytelling. Enthusiastically covering current events, he constantly seeks fresh angles and innovative ways to refine his craft and engage his readers.

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest Stories

spot_img
Previous article
University Of Michigan’s Student Housing Project Sees $141 Million Cost Overrun and Six-Month Delay

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Michigan Messenger is a premier online news platform, we are dedicated to delivering accurate, unbiased, and comprehensive news coverage that resonates with the diverse tapestry of Michigan’s residents. Our mission is to keep you informed about the latest events, developments, and stories that matter most to the people of Michigan.

Contact: editor@michiganmessenger.com

Latest

University Of Michigan’s Student Housing Project Sees $141 Million Cost Overrun and Six-Month Delay

Local News 0
The University of Michigan's forthcoming student housing project is...

Bridal Shop Owner Faces Additional Charges Following Abrupt Closure And Failure To Deliver Wedding Dresses

Entertainment 0
Former bridal shop owner Nadica Ristivojevic, 58, of West...

Former Michigan State Wide Receiver Placed on Injured Reserve by Minnesota Vikings

Local News 0
Jalen Nailor's sophomore NFL campaign has encountered a setback....

Popular

University Of Michigan’s Student Housing Project Sees $141 Million Cost Overrun and Six-Month Delay

Local News 0
The University of Michigan's forthcoming student housing project is...

Bridal Shop Owner Faces Additional Charges Following Abrupt Closure And Failure To Deliver Wedding Dresses

Entertainment 0
Former bridal shop owner Nadica Ristivojevic, 58, of West...

Former Michigan State Wide Receiver Placed on Injured Reserve by Minnesota Vikings

Local News 0
Jalen Nailor's sophomore NFL campaign has encountered a setback....

Site Map

© 2023 Michigan Messenger | All Rights Reserved |