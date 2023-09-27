Motorcycle Accident Leaves Rider Trapped Underneath Car, With Two Individuals in Critical Condition

A collision between a car and a motorcycle in Battle Creek left two individuals in critical condition, according to a report from the city.

On Wednesday, September 20, at 10:56 p.m., police received a dispatch about the accident at the intersection of Capital Avenue SW and Columbia Avenue.

Upon reaching the scene, Battle Creek Firefighters confronted a challenging situation with the motorcyclist trapped beneath the car while the passenger inside was also pinned.

Emergency crews promptly initiated extrication procedures to rescue both individuals from their precarious positions.

Due to the severity of their injuries, two firefighters accompanied the patients in the ambulances to provide continued assistance during the journey to the hospital.

The cause of the crash was likely attributed to a “high rate of speed,” as indicated by the authorities, although further details were not disclosed.

Battle Creek Police assumed responsibility for investigating the incident and managing the crowd and traffic at the scene. LifeCare Ambulance was entrusted with transporting the patients to the hospital.

As of the latest available information, the accident victims, a 30-year-old Battle Creek man riding the motorcycle and a 38-year-old Battle Creek man in the car, remained in critical condition. The police have not released their identities at this time.

