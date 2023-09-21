Moon Lake Michigan: A Simple Guide For You

Do you plan to visit Moon Lake, Michigan, anytime soon? If yes, here is a guide for you. In Berrien County, Moon Lake is just 8.062 acres or 3.263 ha in size. But the lake is one of the few places in Berrien County, Michigan, that will make your stay in the region unforgettable.

Moon Lake is also called Zimri Moon, a name for the site’s original owner. It is a must-visit lake, and a place to have fun.

In this post, we discussed everything you need to know about Moon Lake to be well-informed and maximize your time whenever you stop by this lake. Read on for more!

How Big Is Moon Lake Michigan?

Moon Lake is an 8.062-acre lake. The lake is in Berrien County, and one of the area’s numerous lakes.

Moon Lake’s elevation above sea level is 227 meters.

Is Moon Lake Michigan Good For Fishing?

Moon Lake is a productive warm water lake located in Michigan. It is also a great destination to fish and have fun.

There are huge varieties of fish on this lake. Anglers can expect to find fishes like bluegill, Panfish, largemouth bass, and brown trout on this lake.

Buchanan is the closest populated place to Moon Lake, Berrien County. It is also 3.14 miles from Berrien County.

Here are all the varieties of fish in Moon Lake and others in Berrien County.

Rainbow trout

Spotted gar

Steelhead

White bass

King salmon

Brown trout

Freshwater carp

Black crappie

Common carp

Smallmouth bass

Largemouth bass

So, there are eleven fish varieties you’ll find in Berrien County, 38 spots, and 22 cities.

Things You Can Do In And Around Moon Lake, Michigan

Whether you’re at or around Moon Lake, you can have great fun. You can even visit neighboring areas to have fun.

So, what are those things you can do in Moon Lake Berrien County? Check them out below.

1: Find the best vacation rentals in Moon Lake Michigan:

Finding a comfortable apartment to stay in when you arrive at Lake Michigan should be everyone’s top priority. And Airbnb has made finding the right accommodation a breeze.

You’ll find accommodation that is more than just a structure to sleep in. You’ll find stylish accommodation with basic amenities and all the comfort that will make you want to extend your stay.

Besides Airbnb, you can find comfortable accommodation around Moon Lake. You can either book accommodation before heading to Moon Lake or arrive there before doing so.

It would be best to book accommodation before you leave home, so you can be certain you’re getting your preferred accommodation.

Visit the Eagle Pointe Harbor Marina: You can head to Eagle Pointe Harbor Marina from Moon Lake to unwind. Eagle Pointe Harbor Marina is located in St. Joseph, Michigan, and boasts basic amenities that will make your visit memorable.

Eagle Pointe boasts a spacious picnic area for families to have a good time together. It also boasts salons and spas to help you look good. The spa offers diverse services to help relieve stress. These include a full body massage, facials, manicures, foot massage, aromatherapy, body wraps, and more.

Check out the amenities you’ll find at Eagle Pointe Harbor Marina.

Picnic area

Pump out

Ship store

Security

Showers

Salon/spa

Travel lift

Swimming pool

Water sport rental

Service/maintenance

A Handy Tip: This marina is 14 miles from Moon Lake, Michigan.

2: Check out the Bittersweet Pet Resort:

If you’re in Moon Lake and want a horse ride, head to the Bittersweet Pet Resort. This resort also offers one of the best pet boarding services in the area. They have top-quality amenities, and several Google reviews show many users are happy with their services.

Bittersweet Pet Resort, located at 2100 Weaver Road, Niles, Michigan, is a premier pet lodging, training, daycare, and grooming facility. It was developed using the highest quality materials and up-to-date designs to ensure your pets receive the best care.

3: Visit the Island Pointe Marina:

Do you have a boat? If yes, plan a visit to the Island Pointe Marina. It comprises 61 family-owned homes, including 116 boat slips.

The Island Pointe Marina is a luxury community in Saint Joseph, Michigan. There is a lot to enjoy in the gorgeous island neighborhood. It features a fully-equipped clubhouse, hot tub, association heated pool, fire pit, picnic tables, and gazebo.

You will also find boat docks, grills, and walking paths. Another highlighted feature is the children’s playground, built to give kids a good time in the neighborhood.

Downtown Saint Joseph is brimming with kid museums, shops, restaurants, carousels, golf courses, and many more. So, there is a lot to enjoy in this neighborhood. If you wish to spend more time in this neighborhood, rest assured that you’ll find luxury apartments to rent.

A Handy Tip: Head to Brian’s Marina if you’re a boater. It is close to the Island Pointe Marina. Explore the gorgeous marina and create unforgettable memories.

4: Check out Three Braves Campground:

Since you’re already in Moon Lake, Michigan, why not visit the Three Braves Campground to take the fun to a new level? The Golden Pond Fruit Farm & Restaurant is another must-visit. Here, you can play mini golf and interact with people from the area who frequently visit to enjoy themselves.

Other campgrounds near Moon Lake, Michigan, besides Three Braves Campground.

Oronoko Lakes is located 5 miles away from Moon Lake.

Shamrock Park is located 6 miles away from Moon Lake.

Fuller’s Clear Lake Resort is located 3 miles away from Moon Lake.

5: Visit the Brookwood Golf Course:

Do you want to play golf or watch others display their skills on the golf course? If yes, Brookwood Golf Course is a wise decision.

This public golf course is located at Rynearson St., Buchanan, Michigan. It is open from 7 am to 8:30 pm every day.

This golf course has played host to top celebrities in the country. These include Muffet McGraw (Notre Dame Women’s basketball coach), Ken “Hawk” Harrelson, and Chicago White Sox announcer. Others include Notre Dame Head football coaches (Ara Parseghian and Lou Holtz).

The Brook Golf Course is just 3 miles away from Moon Lake. It is an 18-hole public golf located in Berrien County, Michigan. This golf course features challenging front 9 holes, while the back 9 ones are more forgiving.

6: Visit Swiss Valley:

Is skiing or snowboarding one of the things you plan to do when you visit Moon Lake? Then, head over to Swiss Valley to enjoy your favorite outdoor activities.

The terrains are excellently groomed and kept interesting for skiers and snowboarders. Even if you can’t ski or snowboard, learn at Swiss Valley. The facility offers an affordable learning program designed for your entire family.

In addition to food and spirit, you can access live bands on most weekends at Swiss Valley. This facility is approximately 39 miles from Moon Lake, with 7 lifts, 225 foot drop, and 11 runs.

A Handy Tip: Timber Ridge is another place to visit if you plan to ski or snowboard. It is 50 miles from Moon Lake and features a 240-foot drop, 9 lifts, and 15 runs.

Conclusion

Moon Lake Michigan is located in Berrien County. It is an 8.062-acre lake, considered one of the must-visits in the county. You can fish and engage in various outdoor activities in this area.

Explore areas and activities that will make you remember Moon Lake forever. You can also run away to other neighborhoods close to Moon Lake to have fun. For instance, the Swiss Valley is just 39 miles away from Moon Lake. Here, you can ski or snowboard.

The Brook Golf Course is another area you can visit around Moon Lake. It is a well-maintained public golf course just 3 miles from Moon Lake. Here, you can play or learn how to play golf throughout the week. The course is open from morning to evening daily.