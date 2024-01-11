Subscribe
The Race For 2024: Michigan's Key Contenders For Victory

In the latest WDIV/Detroit News poll, 46 percent of Michigan voters express support for Donald Trump, while 38 percent favor Joe Biden if the election were held today.

Republican strategist Jason Roe dismisses Trump’s popularity as the primary factor, attributing Biden’s lower numbers to his unpopularity.

Democratic strategist Adrian Hemond suggests addressing Biden’s challenges, even proposing the idea of a withdrawal akin to the historical LBJ speech. 

The poll indicates that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer would triumph against Trump, while California Governor Gavin Newsom would fare slightly better against Trump than Biden.

The poll suggests former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley could defeat Biden in Michigan. Reflecting on Trump’s tenure, Roe contends that, irrespective of personal views on Trump’s behavior, America seemed to function more efficiently during his presidency.

Hemond, however, emphasizes that voters prioritize issues directly affecting them, suggesting a shift from Biden’s focus on re-election as a safeguard against Trump’s perceived threat to democracy. 

As Michigan becomes a focal point in the 2024 political landscape, the poll results underscore the dynamic and evolving perspectives shaping the state’s political preferences.

The Michigan Democratic Party dismissed the poll as non-predictive, pointing out its Republican operative origin and emphasizing their focus on November’s election agenda, centered on job creation, freedom, and protecting democracy. They released the following statement.

 “Let’s be clear: this poll — like all polls right now — is noisy and non-predictive. Michigan Dems’ program to re-elect President Biden and Vice President Harris isn’t designed to win the next poll; it’s to win this November.

“What we know is that it’s January 2024, and the voters who decide this election are not thinking about the choice that will be on the ballot come November.

“We also must remember the facts about this poll; it was conducted by a longtime Republican operative whose similar poll underestimated President Obama’s margin of victory in Michigan by seven points in 2012.

“Our focus and energy right now is squarely on laying the foundation for what the choice will be in November. We know Michiganders are mobilized around the President’s agenda of creating jobs, fighting for freedom, and protecting our democracy. That’s how we got a Democratic trifecta in Lansing — and that’s how we’ll win Michigan again in November.”
