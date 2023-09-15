Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker Faces Suspension During Inquiry into Allegations Of Sexual Harassment Involving A Rape Survivor, Activist

Mel Tucker, the head coach of Michigan State’s football team, has been suspended from his role following revelations of a Title IX investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

The university made this announcement within 24 hours of the investigation becoming public knowledge. Tucker will remain on leave without pay until the investigation is concluded, casting doubt on his future with the Spartans program.

Initial reports erroneously stated that Tucker had been fired, but the university clarified that the Title IX investigation would proceed before any decisions about his future were made.

A formal hearing for the case is scheduled to commence on October 5. In Tucker’s absence, secondary coach Harlon Barnett will serve as the acting head coach.

Additionally, Mark Dantonio, one of the most successful head coaches in the program’s history, will return to the Spartans as an associate head coach. Dantonio’s role will involve assisting the team on the field, either on the sidelines or from a booth, while wearing a headset.

According to Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller, The external investigation led to the formal hearing was concluded on July 25. However, he did not provide specific reasons for the delayed suspension, citing changes in circumstances.

The allegations stem from a complaint filed in December 2022 by Brenda Tracy, a well-known rape survivor and activist against sexual violence.

Tracy accused Tucker of making sexually suggestive comments and engaging in inappropriate behavior during a phone call on April 28, 2022. Tracy, who had visited Michigan State multiple times as part of her activism work, also claimed several other incidents of misconduct.

Tucker acknowledged the April 28 phone call but contended that it was a consensual encounter in statements provided to the Title IX investigator.

Brenda Tracy expressed her disappointment, stating that Tucker’s actions felt like a betrayal after he had initially portrayed understanding and support for her trauma.

This suspension is pivotal for Tucker, who had started the season with a 2-0 record in his fourth year as head coach. After an impressive 11-2 season in his second year, he signed a lucrative 10-year, $95 million contract with the school. However, the program’s performance has declined since then, with a 7-7 overall record and a 3-6 record in Big Ten play.

Tucker’s contract contains a clause that permits Michigan State to terminate him for cause if he engages in conduct deemed to constitute moral turpitude or that brings embarrassment to the university.

This controversy at Michigan State follows the institution’s efforts to rebuild its reputation after the Larry Nassar scandal, where decades-long complaints of sexual abuse against the former physician and USA Gymnastics doctor were overlooked.

Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in verdicts reached in 2017-18.

