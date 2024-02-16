Michigan Legislators Participate in White House Gathering Focused on Addressing Gun Violence

The Michigan Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention (MFSVP) Caucus members participated in a recent event organized by the newly established White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Intergovernmental Affairs as part of its Safer States Initiative.

State Rep. Felicia Brabec (D-Pittsfield Twp.), who chairs the caucus, disclosed in a statement on Thursday that the virtual gathering focused on bolstering support for survivors of gun violence.

Investing in evidence-based strategies for addressing and preventing gun-related incidents, advocating for responsible gun ownership, and promoting the adoption of background checks.

Joining Brabec at the event were state Reps. Brenda Carter (D-Pontiac), Natalie Price (D-Berkley), and Kelly Breen (D-Novi), according to Amber McCann, spokesperson for Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit).

Following the event, the caucus issued a statement emphasizing their dedication to advancing gun reform efforts in Michigan.

They highlighted the enactment of nine significant new gun reform laws slated to take effect on Feb. 13, aligning with key priorities outlined in the Safer States Initiative.

These laws aim to safeguard domestic violence survivors and mandate background checks.

Additionally, caucus members have hosted community violence intervention town halls, seeking evidence-based solutions tailored to Michigan’s needs, demonstrating the state’s commitment to enhancing community safety.

In 2023, Michigan’s Democratic-controlled Legislature passed a series of measures aimed at curbing gun violence, including universal background checks, safe storage requirements, and firearm restrictions for individuals convicted of domestic violence.

The measures also included provisions for extreme risk protection orders, commonly referred to as “red flag” laws.

Recently, Breen addressed attendees of the virtual Michigan Gun Violence Prevention Summit, indicating that state lawmakers are exploring the integration of federal gun violence laws into state statutes.

She highlighted the need to address a loophole in federal legislation allowing individuals convicted of dating violence and misdemeanor stalking to access firearms legally.

Breen also expressed her expectation of further action on violence prevention, and anticipated initiatives focused on school safety in the coming months.

Source: guim.co.uk