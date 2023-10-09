Michigan Football, Currently 0n A Winning Streak, Enters Their Upcoming Game Against Indiana As The Clear Frontrunner According To Betting Odds

Oddsmakers are anticipating another dominant performance from Michigan next weekend, as the betting line is currently set at over 30 points and continues to rise.

The second-ranked Wolverines opened as 32-point favorites for their upcoming game on Saturday, October 14th, against Indiana, scheduled for noon and broadcasted on FOX.

This information was provided by Circa Sports in Las Vegas, and since then, the point spread has increased.

Caesars Sportsbook currently lists Michigan as a -34 favorite, while popular bookmakers DraftKings and FanDuel have Michigan as a -34.5 favorite.

It’s highly anticipated that this trend will persist, marking the largest point spread for Michigan as a favored team in Big Ten play since 2018. In that particular game against Rutgers, Jim Harbaugh’s team closed as 36 1/2-point favorites but failed to cover the spread despite winning 42-7.

With a record of 6-0 (3-0 in the Big Ten), Michigan has managed to cover the point spread in their last two games, a significant improvement compared to the first four games when the lines were approaching 40 points.

The Wolverines seem to have found their stride in Big Ten play, easily covering the 24-point spread in their opener against Rutgers and performing well in away victories against Nebraska and Minnesota.

Adding to the situation is the struggling Indiana team, which is coming off a heavy loss to Maryland on September 30th.

The Hoosiers, with a record of 2-3 (0-2 in the Big Ten), had a bye weekend recently, but they had to go into four overtimes to secure a win against Akron on September 23rd.

They did show promise by playing closely against ranked Louisville, losing 21-14, and limiting Ohio State to a 23-3 loss in their season opener.

Indiana’s performance against the point spread this season has been mixed, with a 3-2 record. They covered the spread in their first three games but failed to do so in their last two.

The total score in Michigan’s games this season has largely aligned with their performance against the point spread.

The “over” bet had hit in the last two games when Michigan covered the spread, while the “under” bet was successful in the previous four games. Additionally, the “over” has been successful in three of Indiana’s last four games.

