Houston witnessed the Michigan Wolverines achieve an extraordinary feat, securing their first outright national championship since 1948 with a 34-10 victory over the Washington Huskies.

This triumph marked the culmination of a challenging season, making team 144 the pinnacle of school history, concluding with an impeccable 15-0 record propelled by a stellar defense and the dynamic rushing duo of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards.

In the title-clinching game, Edwards showcased his prowess by carrying the ball six times, accumulating an impressive 104 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Corum, a consistent force throughout the season, shouldered the offensive load with 21 rushes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

A standout moment came in the fourth quarter, as Corum executed a remarkable 12-yard touchdown run, capping off a 71-yard drive and extending the Wolverines’ lead to 14 points.

In recognition of his outstanding offensive performance, the senior captain Corum earned the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Most Valuable Player title.

The Wolverines’ defense played a pivotal role, holding all 15 opponents to 24 or fewer points.

Shutdown corner Will Johnson named the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Most Valuable Player on the defensive side, set the tone in the second half with a crucial interception of Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr.

Another defensive standout, Mike Sainristil, nearly turned an interception into a touchdown, contributing to the team’s dominant performance in the national championship game.

Overcoming challenges throughout the 14-week journey, the Wolverines displayed resilience and determination, ultimately claiming the grand prize in college football.

Football legend Charles Woodson, who played for Michigan in 1997, a team that split the title with Nebraska, declared the 2023 team the greatest in program history.

Reflecting on the achievement, Woodson emphasized the current team’s distinction by navigating through the playoffs, solidifying their place as the true champions.

