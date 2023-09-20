Subscribe
Michigan Family Hits $150,000 Powerball Jackpot

In a stroke of luck, a family from Michigan has won a substantial sum of $150,000 by matching four white balls and the Powerball in the August 26th drawing of the Powerball lottery. 

This fortuitous victory was celebrated by Gary Mallet and his son Tim Mallet, who have established themselves as “The G & T Players Lottery Club” due to their shared passion for playing the lottery.

The Mallets claimed their impressive prize at the Michigan Lottery headquarters. Their journey to discovering their win was somewhat surreal. 

Gary Mallet explained, “We checked our ticket the morning after the drawing and didn’t recognize the message we got on the ticket checker. We asked the clerk to scan the ticket, and she used the Lottery’s app to find out how much we’d won.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Harper Gas Station in Saint Clair Shores, Michigan. The numbers that secured their win consisted of 20, 22, 26, 28, and 63, with a Powerball number of 5. 

While matching four numbers and the Powerball initially secured a $50,000 prize, the Mallets benefited from Power Play, which increased their reward to an impressive $150,000. Upon receiving their winnings, it was revealed that the duo planned to allocate the funds wisely. 

They intend to use the money to cover bills, undertake necessary home repairs, and save the remaining amount wisely. Gary Mallet expressed his disbelief, saying, “Winning is unreal and hard to believe. It couldn’t have come at a better time.”

As for the Powerball jackpot enthusiasts, the upcoming drawing is scheduled for September 13th, with the jackpot prize currently standing at a staggering $550 million.

Source:

Macombdaily.com

Jason Cooper is a dedicated news blogger with a zeal for storytelling. Enthusiastically covering current events, he constantly seeks fresh angles and innovative ways to refine his craft and engage his readers.

