Local Shopping Returns To Detroit With The Resurgence Of Holiday Markets

In the heart of Detroit, the festive spirit is alive and well as local holiday shopping takes center stage. The Downtown Detroit Markets, a vibrant hub of activity, play host to a diverse array of metro Detroit-based businesses, creating a festive atmosphere for holiday gift seekers. 

Nestled in downtown Detroit, just a short stroll from the picturesque Detroit riverfront, these markets bring together more than a dozen vendor stalls, each offering a unique assortment of holiday delights.

Funded by the generous support of the Gilbert Family Foundation and backed by Bedrock and Tech Town, the annual holiday shops have become a cherished tradition. 

These markets are not only a shopping haven but also contribute to the festive ambiance that defines Detroit during the holiday season. 

Amidst the glow of colorful lights, the lively Campus Martius’ ice rink, and the majestic 64-foot Christmas tree, the markets add a touch of magic to the city.

The Gilbert Family Foundation, Bedrock, and Tech Town’s support underscores the collaborative effort to bring these markets to life, showcasing a diverse range of products. 

From trendy apparel, accessories, and games to delectable food and beverages, wellness and beauty items, pet products, and home goods, the markets cater to every shopper’s taste.

One of the beloved participants, Waffle Cabin, has been a part of this festive extravaganza for three years, delighting visitors with mouthwatering Belgian waffles. 

Owner Renee Douglas expresses gratitude for being part of Detroit’s growth, describing the atmosphere as “really, really fun” and feeling blessed to contribute to the city’s holiday charm.

Bags to Butterflies, a local fashion company, joins the markets for the first time this year. Specializing in artistic pieces crafted from repurposed wood by formerly incarcerated women, the brand offers a unique blend of social impact and creativity. 

Owner Michelle Smart explains the brand’s mission to address employment barriers through art, emphasizing the importance of providing a platform for expression.

The roster of vendors for the 2022 edition includes a diverse mix of 18 participants, each bringing their distinctive offerings to the table. From Ariya’s Apparel and Accessories to Two Six 5 Stones, the variety ensures there’s something for everyone. 

The markets, open until January 7, operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

As the Downtown Detroit Markets continue to thrive, they not only provide a platform for local businesses but also contribute to the vibrant tapestry of Detroit’s holiday celebrations. 

It’s a season of joy, community, and discovery as visitors immerse themselves in the festive spirit, making memories and supporting the local economy.

Source: freep.com

Jason Cooper
Jason Cooper is a dedicated news blogger with a zeal for storytelling. Enthusiastically covering current events, he constantly seeks fresh angles and innovative ways to refine his craft and engage his readers.

Previous article
