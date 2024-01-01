 Judgment Affirmed for Kentwood Man Convicted of Killing Pregnant Wife

Richard Guichelaar, a 38-year-old man who took the life of his pregnant wife, will remain behind bars for a minimum of three decades, as affirmed by the Michigan Court of Appeals on December 21.

Guichelaar had received a sentence of 33 to 100 years in prison in the prior year after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and intentional assault causing a miscarriage of a pregnant individual, his wife Amber Guichelaar, a teacher at Kentwood Public Schools.

The court’s decision came after Guichelaar attempted to appeal his sentencing, arguing that Judge Mark Trusock, who presided over the case, had exceeded the advisory guidelines range.

However, the appellate court upheld Trusock’s sentence, emphasizing that it still fell within the agreed-upon sentencing range resulting from Guichelaar’s guilty plea.

The tragic incident occurred on November 16, 2020, when Richard Guichelaar strangled his wife in the presence of their two young daughters.

During the sentencing, Trusock characterized Amber Guichelaar’s death as a brutal and senseless murder, expressing disbelief at the actions that affected not only the immediate family but also friends and the broader community.

Trusock asserted his belief that Guichelaar posed a danger to society, expressing doubt about the possibility of his release.

