Jasmine Hartin Net Worth: The Socialite Enigm

Jasmine Hartin’s net worth has become less of a concern to most people after they heard about the murder case, but you are in the right place to get all the information.

Jasmine is a Canadian realtor and socialite currently in Belize and famous for dating Andrew Ashcroft.

Jasmine made many news headlines after she accidentally shot and killed a police officer in Belize, and this has led to many people overlooking other aspects of her life.

In this article, we will take a close look at her life, career, and net worth for a whole sum view of her;

Early Life and Career

Jasmine Hartin is a Canadian citizen born in Ontario Kingston in 1988 or 1989 to mother Candice Castiglione. She has an older sister, Jacinta Hartin, who was born in 1985, but there isn’t much information about the family online.

In her adult years, Jasmine got into a common-law marriage with Andrew Ashcroft, the son of Billionaire Michael Ashcroft.

Lord Ashcroft was the former deputy chair of the British Conservative Party, and he and his son are both famous personalities.

She was previously a real estate agent but was later employed by her husband’s hotel. She moved to Belize in her twenties, joining his firm and working as a realtor.

She and her husband had two children, Charlie and Elle, and they were the dream family until the manslaughter accusations came up.

The setting of Belize and her relationship with Andrew catapulted her career as a socialite and brought her global attention.

There is no reason to doubt that Jasmine was a sweet and loving mother dedicated to her children, but she isn’t that close to them anymore.

She got the twins with Andrew in 2016 and embraced motherhood to care for their children at a young age.

The manslaughter case blew up her life, and she wasn’t allowed to see her children after. According to several sources, Andrew didn’t let her see the twins, and a few videos surfaced of them having an altercation.

Andrew won the custody battle for the kids, and Jasmine claimed that her common-law spouse withheld the twins from her.

Maybe the two will come to an amicable solution, but most matters about the children have been kept out of the public’s eyes as they are still young.

Breakdown of Net worth

Jasmine Hartin has a net worth of about $2 million, which she has accumulated from her work in various luxury hotels, real estate deals, and socialite endorsements.

She was married to Andrew Ashcroft, but their marriage wasn’t official, so there wasn’t any clear financial bridge between them.

She has worked in her brother’s real estate firm since 2014, which is how she ended up in Belize. She remains a real estate Associate at SANCAS Realty in Belize which is a good spot for housing as it is constantly growing in tourism.

Comparison of Net worth to Industry Averages

Jasmine Hartin is an intelligent lady who has learned to use her money well and make proper investments since she has much more than your average realtor.

A realtor in Belize makes about 30,000 dollars annually, with the lowest making around 15,000 dollars.

This comes to a monthly salary of about 3,491 BZD, so she had to be an outstanding realtor and good investor to get to a net worth of 2 million US dollars.

Some of her money might have come from her association with Andrew Ashcroft or her socialite deals, but there isn’t a clear record.

Police Officer Murder Accusations In Belize

Jasmine Hartin was a pretty small-time influencer without much media attention until she got the murder accusation. It attracted a lot of negative attention to her, and people around the globe grew interested in the case.

Andrew Ashcroft launched his new luxury hotel in 2021, and Jasmine worked there. The hotel was in Belize, a tourist hot spot; thus, there was a lot of business. The socialite was seen in various posts around the hotel on her social media platforms.

A few weeks after the launch, Jasmine, Michael Ashcroft’s daughter-in-law, was in jail, being charged with the manslaughter of Henry Jemmott, a police officer. According to CNN, Jemmott’s body was found in the water off San Pedro on May 28.

The cause of death was a gunshot wound, and ballistics confirmed his weapon killed him. Ms Hartin was allegedly a friend of Jemmott’s, and she had invited him to the resort to discuss her security, and they met in her apartment.

They are believed to have gone out past 10 P.m. and walked to a nearby dock, where she says she offered him a shoulder massage to help with his pain. It is unclear exactly what kind of relationship the two had; what occurred next is not provable.

According to Ms Hartin, Jemmott put down his gun, and she shot him with it accidentally when she was handing it back to him. The bullet hit Jemmott behind the ear, and he died, leaving behind a wife and five children.

The police commissioner, Chester Williams, told the media that the guards rushed to the scene after the gunshot and found Ms Hartin with blood on her clothes and hands.

She initially refused to speak to the police without a lawyer and was arrested for manslaughter by negligence on May 31.

She went to jail, where she wasn’t allowed bail as she was considered a flight risk by the judge. On April 26, 2023, she pleaded guilty to manslaughter by negligence when the Supreme Court opened her case in Belize City.

According to her, she accepted the charges since she didn’t want to put her family through a lengthy trial process.

She wanted them to move on and have peace, and she consistently expressed her concern for the family and remorse for the accident.

Hartin and their two children were residing with Andrew Ashcroft when the incident occurred. Andrew got custody of the children and left for the Turks and Caicos islands to launch other businesses.

Jasmine Hartin was found guilty and ordered to pay a fine of BZ$70,000 by the Belize Supreme Court.

She is also mandated to offer 300 hours of community service and to create a video about the dangers of drinking and making foolish decisions.

The decision was met with a lot of controversy since most people felt she should have, at the very least, gotten jail time for her crime.

Regardless, it put a lot of strain on her, and Henry Jemmott’s family and the widow have been particularly vocal about it.

It also tainted her public image and made her look like a villain to some who thought she was only pretending to save face.

Public Image and Personal Life

Jasmine Hartin is single with two children but isn’t with them. After the shooting incident, she and her husband split up, and he took the kids with him. This led to a lengthy custody battle, ending with Andrew keeping the kids.

The aftermath of the shooting did a lot of damage to Jasmine Hartin’s career and she went through a lot of trouble to try and clear the mess.

She went on several TV programs and was even interviewed by Pierce Morgan to try and explain that she didn’t have an affair or motive to kill Jemmott.

She explained that he was giving her a gun lesson on the night of the murder, but there is a lot of speculation that the two had an affair.

She was detained in Belize and pleaded with Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister, to help her leave Belize.

Her active presence in news outlets didn’t sit well with Henry Jemmott’s family, who accused Hartin of operating in an international PR campaign after she killed him. This further tainted her public image as she remained in Belize to finish her sentence.

It is unclear what the future holds for Jasmine Hartin, but the hotels she worked on with her husband have since cut her from their operations.

This is a PR move to make sure their businesses don’t sink because of her tainted name, and chances are she will return to real estate.

She was arrested again on June 6, 2023, in the Belize-Mexico border but was released the following day. The Police Commissioner confirmed she hadn’t committed any crime and she had paid her fine in full.

Conclusion

Jasmine Hartin has a net worth of about 2 million dollars, which is impressive for a realtor/ socialite.

She is a mother of two but has still managed to keep her career despite the many controversies and the murder charges that she was found guilty of.

The case brought her into the public eye incorrectly, leading to her losing custody of her children to her common-law husband, Andrew Ashcroft.

There is little information on the matter, but hopefully, they will resolve their differences, and Jasmine can be with her kids again.