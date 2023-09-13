How To Secure Last-Minute Tickets For Old Dominion’s Grand Rapids Tour Stop Tonight At Just $38

Last-minute tickets for Old Dominion’s “No Bad Vibes Tour” tonight in Grand Rapids are still up for grabs. You still have the chance to secure your tickets for the show starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Van Andel Arena.

You can find these last-minute tickets on popular platforms such as StubHub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, and Ticketmaster. Additionally, tickets for their shows in Detroit and Columbus are available, offering fans more opportunities to catch this Grammy-nominated pop/country band in action.

Ticket prices for the Grand Rapids tour stop vary, ranging from $38 to $385; however, ticket prices may fluctuate, and the tickets are selling rapidly.

Old Dominion has made a name for themselves with hit singles like “One Man Band” and “Break Up with Him,” as well as their platinum-certified debut album, “Meat and Candy,” which received acclaim from publications like Rolling Stone and NPR.

This Nashville-based country rock band, consisting of singer Matthew Ramsey, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, lead guitarist Brad Tursi, bassist Geoff Sprung, and drummer Whit Sellers, was established in 2007.

They initially honed their songwriting skills by crafting hits for artists from Luke Bryan and Keith Urban to Kenny Chesney and Cole Swindell.

Old Dominion’s success is evident with an impressive 10 Top 10 placements on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

They’ve also captivated audiences worldwide, starting with their opening performance for Kenny Chesney during his 2015 Big Revival Tour.

They followed this with a series of headlining tours, starting with the 2016 “Meat and Candy Tour” and the 2019 “Make It Sweet Tour,” which coincided with a standout performance at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Don't miss out on your chance to attend Old Dominion's "No Bad Vibes Tour" in Grand Rapids, Detroit, or Columbus.

Grand Rapids, Mich. — 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Van Andel Arena

StubHub

Vivid Seats

SeatGeek

Ticketmaster

Columbus, Ohio — 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Nationwide Arena

StubHub

Vivid Seats

Detroit — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Little Caesars Arena

StubHub

Vivid Seats

SeatGeek

Ticketmaster

