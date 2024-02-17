How To Become A Notary In Michigan? Your Untimate Guide

If you want to become a notary in the Great Lakes, you need to learn how to become a notary in Michigan.

Being a notary public is a prestigious position that allows you to serve as an official witness to the signing of important documents.

Whether you want to expand your career options or contribute to your community, becoming a notary in Michigan can be a rewarding and fulfilling experience.

In Michigan, becoming a notary involves meeting certain qualifications and completing the necessary steps.

This guide will provide an accurate and comprehensive overview of becoming a notary in Michigan.

Who Is A Notary Public?

A Notary Public is a person the state government appoints to act as an impartial witness in signing important documents.

The main role of a Notary Public is to verify the identity of the individuals signing the documents and ensure that they are doing so willingly and of their own free will.

Notaries Public help maintain the integrity and authenticity of legal documents, as their seal and signature provide trust and credibility to the documents they notarize.

Notaries Public have the authority to notarize a wide range of documents, including affidavits, wills, deeds, contracts, and powers of attorney.

They must follow strict guidelines and procedures when notarizing documents to ensure the validity and legality of the notarization.

This includes verifying the identity of the signers, administering an oath or affirmation if required, and properly recording and storing the details of the notarization.

What Is e-Notarization?

E-Notarization refers to the process of notarizing documents electronically. It is a digital alternative to traditional notarization, where physical presence and paper documents are required.

With e-notarization, individuals can remotely notarize their documents using secure online platforms. This technology ensures convenience, efficiency, and security for the notary and the document signer.

E-Notarization typically involves the use of electronic signatures and digital certificates to authenticate the identity of the parties involved.

It provides a fast and reliable way to notarize types of documents. As technology advances, e-notarization is becoming increasingly popular worldwide due to its many benefits.

Qualifications and Requirements for Becoming a Notary in Michigan

To become a Notary Public, one usually needs to meet certain qualifications set by the state. Once these qualifications are met, you can apply to become a Notary Public and, if accepted, will receive a commission from the state government.

These qualifications may vary from state to state, but typically include:

Either be a citizen of the United States or validate legal residency. Demonstrate proficiency in reading and writing in English. Ensure you have reached the age of 18. Reside in Michigan or have a business location in the state. Submit a $10,000 surety bond to the relevant county clerk and take the oath of office as outlined in the State Constitution (licensed attorneys exempt from bond requirement). Establish residency in the county of application or maintain a principal business location for out-of-state applicants. Maintain a clean record without felony or misdemeanor convictions as per legal requirements. Affirm the accuracy of all data on your application, understand relevant laws, and commit to performing notarial duties faithfully. Ensure no current imprisonment in any level of jurisdiction in the USA.

How To Become A Notary In Michigan?

1. Obtain and Complete the Application

Start by acquiring and filling out the Application for MI Notary Public Commission. You can access this form from the MI Department of State website or the county clerk’s office.

Ensure you print and sign the application accurately, as your name will appear on the documents you notarize.

2. Secure a Surety Bond

Obtain a $10,000 surety bond and file it with the county clerk, who will administer the oath of office and confirm that you’ve fulfilled all requirements. You can get these bonds from bonding companies or insurance agencies.

The filing fee is typically $10.00, except for charter counties with populations of 2,000,000 or more, where the fee may vary.

3. Submit Your Application

Forward your duly filed application and a $10.00 nonrefundable application processing fee to the designated address. This step ensures that your application is officially processed and reviewed.

4. Review and Confirmation

Once your application is received, it will undergo review to ensure compliance with all necessary criteria. Upon successful verification, you will be notified of your approval and provided with further instructions.

5. Commission Issuance

After approval, you will receive your commission as a Michigan Notary Public. This commission grants you the authority to perform notarial acts within the state.

Ensure you understand and adhere to all responsibilities associated with this role to fulfill your duties effectively.

Notary Public Duties and Responsibilities

The following are some of the primary duties of a notary public.

Verifying the Identity of the Signer – Notaries verify the identity of individuals signing documents by checking government-issued identification or other forms of ID. Ensuring Free Will – Notaries ensure that signers are not coerced or forced to sign documents against their will, ensuring voluntary participation. Administering Oaths – Notaries may administer oaths or affirmations to signers, ensuring truthfulness in the document’s content. Certifying Documents – Notaries apply their seal and signature to certify that documents were signed in their presence, adding legal validity to the paperwork.

Notary Commission and Term of Office

A notary public commission has a specific duration determined by the commission issuance date and the notary’s next birthday.

The notary’s commission will remain valid for at least six years but could last up to seven years. The exact expiration date depends on when the commission was issued and the individual notary’s birthday.

There is no automatic renewal process when it comes to renewing your commission. It is your responsibility to take the necessary steps to apply for a new commission when your current one expires.

It is advised to apply for a new commission no later than 60 days before the expiration date of your present commission.

For licensed attorneys in Michigan, a reappointment application will be sent approximately 90 days before the commission expiration date, making the renewal process more streamlined and convenient.

Notary Public fees

The cost of notary services can vary significantly, depending on the specific service needed. While the average cost per document can range from $2 to $15, specialized services or travel may incur higher fees.

For example, acknowledgments typically cost between $5 and $15 per signature, while jurors can range from $10 to $20 per signature. In addition to these fees, other factors may contribute to the overall cost.

Copy certification and electronic document services may come with extra charges, and if you require a notary to travel outside their office, you can expect travel fees ranging from $25 to $50.

After-hours or weekend appointments may incur additional fees as well. You guessed it right, nobody likes being disturbed on the weekend, and if you have to, you will pay for it –highly.

On the brighter side, there is a way you can save some money. Since notaries charge per signature, grouping multiple documents for notarization can be a smart financial move that will save you some money.

The fees can vary based on the location and the individual notary, so it’s always a good idea to compare to find the most competitive rates.

Additionally, it’s worth checking with local institutions such as banks, credit unions, and libraries, as they may offer free notary services.

However, negotiating lower fees might be possible if you have a larger number of documents requiring notarization.

How Much Does a Notary Public Make In Michigan?

As of January 29, 2024, a Notary Public in Michigan earns an average annual salary of $57,464, which equates to approximately $27.63 per hour.

The salary range for Notary Public positions in Michigan varies from $26,584 to $67,112 annually. However, the majority of salaries fall between $54,000 and $63,200. Top earners in the 90th percentile can make up to $66,241 annually.

Despite the slight variation in salary across different cities in Michigan, there are not many opportunities for increased pay or advancement. Overall, Michigan ranks 33rd out of 50 states in terms of Notary Public salaries.

Conclusion

Now you know how to become a notary in Michigan. Becoming a notary in Michigan is a straightforward process that requires careful attention to detail and adherence to the state’s guidelines.

Aspiring notaries can successfully navigate the application process by following the step-by-step instructions outlined in this guide.

With the proper qualifications and a commitment to upholding integrity and professionalism, anyone can become a respected notary public in Michigan.