How Many Hours Can A Minor Work in Michigan? Labor Legislation

How many hours can a minor work in Michigan? The question establishes a correlation between labor legislation, child welfare, and workforce development.

Legislation in Michigan limits minors’ hours to safeguard their health and ensure they have sufficient time to attend classes and complete their work obligations.

Employers, parents, and minors must all be aware of and adhere to these regulations to ensure a safe and healthy workplace for all.

As they uphold these standards, they prioritize Michigan’s young workforce’s welfare and future success. Join us as we examine the regulations and restrictions governing minors’ employment in Michigan.

How Many Hours Can A Minor Work in Michigan?

Limits apply to the hours and times minors under 18 may labor in Michigan. The hours a minor can work are subject to change depending on age, occupation, and academic session.

Before beginning work, minors must have a valid work permit, contract, or other official agreement from their school, educational system, or employer. Their jobs are not supposed to be dangerous to them in any way possible.

Employment of Minors Standard Rules and Regulations

Exploitation of minors for labor purposes is prohibited by law in Michigan; therefore, education ought to take precedence over labor. There may be restrictions on the categories of work and the number of hours.

There are also restrictions on whether or not the child can work late at night or until the wee hours of the morning, contingent upon their age.

The Youth Employment Standards Act does not prohibit minors from working in Michigan after they are 14. Individuals who work as laborers, independent contractors, performers, or volunteers under 18 are considered minors under state law.

Individuals under 18 who volunteer or work at the university, even if it is not for pay, and have not completed their high school education are considered minors.

They must possess a valid work permit by the commencement of their employment. The minimum age to legally work as a minor is fourteen years old.

Minor Employment in Michigan With Supervision

Family members are not required to satisfy minimum age requirements when their parents operate the business. Preteens and younger adolescents may also work in the family business during the summer.

Additionally, agricultural laboring youths lack coverage in other respects. Minors as young as 11 can be employed as caddies.

However, specific jobs on a golf course, such as retrieving golf balls in a motorized vehicle or mowing the greens with large tractors, can and do cause severe injuries or death.

One must be at least 18 and adequately trained to perform these tasks. Some, including being a professional chauffeur, must be at least 16 years old.

Employed minors must have a supervisor over 18 years old while working. Employing minors to run errands after 8 pm or when the sun sets will result in severe penalties from the Wage and Hour Division.

A supervisor must always be present at the establishment to attend to urgent matters and monitor the child’s progress.

The minor’s employer is responsible for monitoring their work hours. For one year, they are required to maintain documentation of their work pass or exemption under the Act.

They should also record the daily hours the juvenile works, encompassing both the commencement and conclusion times.

Additionally, they are required to maintain records requested by the Wage and Hour Division. This includes commencement and conclusion of meals and breaks and authorization from a parent or guardian to work a limited job or shifts.

Workplaces that serve alcoholic beverages may employ minors between the ages of 14 and 17—provided that the establishment generates a minimum of half of its revenue from non-alcoholic products or sustenance. Offering, selling, or giving alcohol while underage is a prohibited act.

In Michigan, June is Youth Employment Month. This occasion acknowledges the youth’s contributions to the state’s economy and the practical knowledge they acquire through employment. The following are essential guidelines for youthful employees and the employers who employ them:

Before working, minors must obtain permission from their school. Two various categories of permits exist for each age group.

Minors younger than 20 may be reimbursed at a “training rate” of $4.25 per hour during their initial 90 days of employment.

Child labor restrictions for individuals under 16 are from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Minors must have a 30-minute break for a meal and rest after every 5 hours of working.

Summertime permits extended work hours for adolescents (16–17 years old) from 6 am to 11:30 pm. During the academic year, employment restrictions for 16–17-year-olds are from 6 am to 10:30 pm Working beyond 11:30 pm is exclusively permissible on Fridays and Saturdays, excluding school vacations.

If a recreation or amusement facility is open for only seven months out of the year, teens who work there do not receive additional compensation.

The Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act, also known as the Minimum Wage Act, permits employers to remunerate juveniles at 85% of the minimum wage. Consequently, the current minimum wage for minors is $8.59.

Operating power-driven machinery, including motor vehicles, meat slicers, mixers, and saws, requires an individual to be 18 years old—for example, forklifts.

Those who work at a summer camp for four months or less are exempt from complying with Michigan’s minimum wage and overtime regulations.

In addition to restricting the types of work that minors can perform, Michigan’s child labor law prohibits them from engaging in any dangerous activities.

However, adolescents (16–17 years old) may request special permission from the state’s Wage and Hour Division to work in these positions. The occupations listed below are examples of risky work:

They come into contact with radioactive materials, chemicals, or explosives.

Welding and soldering for those under 16 years

Working with woodworking machines

Using power instruments, including machines, saws, and hammers.

Butchering or working in slaughterhouses

Construction tasks, such as constructing roads, bridges, and streets.

Employed in the timber and sawmill industry.

A Minor Cannot Work in Michigan Without A Work Permit

Minors may obtain a labor permit from a school or school system building officer. Applicants must reapply for a permit each time they transition to employment.

A child who resides in another state attends school remotely, or studies remotely are still required to have a work permit in Michigan. Teenagers with jobs who perform less well in school as a result of the job could lose their work permit.

The employer must label the work permit’s initial section with the minor’s name, job title, and compensation.

The juvenile completes the subsequent section of the clearance form and submits it to the educational institution for the approval of an officer. The child then presents the work permit to their supervisor, who documents it.

Number of Hours A Minor Can Work in Michigan

The maximum daily and weekly work hours permitted for adolescents vary by school year and age. They may not exceed five hours of work daily without taking a thirty-minute break. They cannot attend school and labor together for more than 48 hours per week.

Additionally, the following restrictions apply:

Minors work six days per week.

Minors older than 14 are not permitted to labor before 7 am, after 9 pm, or during school hours.

Minors aged 16 to 18 cannot work before 6 am and 10:30 pm from Sunday through Thursday. It cannot be later than 11:30 pm on other days or holidays.

Minors cannot work more than ten hours per day or eight hours per week on average.

Adults and adolescents between the ages of sixteen and seventeen may request permission from the Wage and Hour Division to work beyond these hours. However, the organization prohibits 14- and 15-year-olds from working additional hours.

Child Labor in Michigan

As children and adolescents return to school, Lansing enacts new legislation to prevent Michigan’s youth from laboring in hazardous environments.

The End of August last year saw the introduction of House Bill 4932 by Representative Phil Skaggs, D-East Grand Rapids, which seeks to amend the sanctions imposed on companies that violate child labor regulations in Michigan.

Skaggs stated, “We will ensure the safety of our children so they can concentrate on what is essential: developing and receiving an education.”

According to Skaggs, Michigan must modernize its enforcement of labor regulations and punishments to bring them more current. The state of Michigan allocated funds in its July budget for inspectors to visit establishments that employ minors.

Although first-time offenses would remain misdemeanors, the bill by Skaggs would increase the maximum sanction from $500 to $5,000. The subsequent penalties are as follows:

Recurrence of the incident would constitute a felony punishable by a fine of $25,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of two years. The current penalty for a second offense is $5000.

A person who commits a third or subsequent offense is subject to a maximum prison sentence of five years or a fine of $50,000. Currently, a third or subsequent offense carries a $10,000 fine.

Employers who expose minors to risky conditions or minors suffer serious injuries or fatalities on the job would be subject to more severe penalties.

Representative Skaggs stated, ‘It is distressing to learn that children work third jobs and stay up late on farms while missing school. Therefore, it is not sufficient to exploit our youth to operate a successful business.”

Conclusion

How many hours can a minor work in Michigan? According to state labor laws, these regulations aim to safeguard the health, education, and general welfare of youthful employees.

Michigan’s regulations, laws, and adolescent employment restrictions have remained unchanged in recent years. Individuals under 16 are subject to strict limits on their labor hours in the academic year and over the summer.

High school adolescents and young adults (16–17) have expanded, albeit still constrained, choices. By regulating labor hours, Michigan ensures that children have sufficient time for school, rest, and personal development.