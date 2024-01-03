Subscribe
Harold Mast, Former Kent County Commissioner, Passes Away at 79

Harold Mast, a dedicated public servant who represented portions of Kentwood and Wyoming on the Kent County Board for two decades, passed away on December 20, as confirmed by his obituary. 

Remembered for his kindness and generosity, Mast was admired for his accomplishments and unwavering loyalty to family and friends. 

Described as living a selfless life, he always prioritized others over himself, with honor, courage, and integrity defining his character.

In addition to his 20-year tenure on the Kent County Board of Commissioners, Mast served 14 years on the Kentwood City Council. His time on the county board concluded in 2018 when he chose not to seek reelection. 

Mast’s commitment to public service extended beyond the local level, as former Governor Rick Snyder appointed him to the state’s Commission on Services to the Aging. 

Notably, he became the first West Michigan resident to chair the commission. Kent County officials expressed their sorrow in a statement, highlighting Mast’s role as a distinguished veteran and unwavering advocate for veterans and senior issues. 

They emphasized his dedication to serving the community, acknowledging his gentle and caring spirit that touched the lives of many.

Harold Mast’s obituary revealed his service as a captain in the U.S. Navy, where he dedicated himself to upholding the values of the Armed Forces. He found solace and strength in worship at Hillside Community Church.

To honor Mast’s memory, a visitation service took place on Tuesday, and another is scheduled for Wednesday, December 27, at Hillside Community Church in Gaines Township. 

The visitation will be followed by an Honor Guard ceremony at 10:45 a.m. and a memorial service thereafter. 

The community joins together in mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant and a compassionate individual.

Source: woodtv.com

