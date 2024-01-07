Subscribe
HomeLocal NewsFire in Brooklyn Injures Several Individuals, Among Them 2 Children and 2...

Fire in Brooklyn Injures Several Individuals, Among Them 2 Children and 2 Firefighters: FDNY

Fire in Brooklyn Injures Several Individuals Among Them 2 Children and 2 Firefighters FDNY

Related Stories

The Race For 2024: Michigan’s Key Contenders For Victory

In the latest WDIV/Detroit News poll, 46 percent of...

Man Faces Another Trial In Fatal Kalamazoo Shooting

Almost a year after the initial trial concluded in...

A Man Serving A 20-year Sentence For Child Pornography Passes Away At Michigan Federal Prison

A 26-year-old man from Portage, Indiana, named Romio Hawkins,...

Michigan Football Secures First Outright National Championship Since 1948

Houston witnessed the Michigan Wolverines achieve an extraordinary feat,...

Arkansas Family Identified as Victims in Michigan House Explosion Claiming 4 Lives

On Tuesday, the victims of a tragic house explosion...
spot_imgspot_img

A blaze erupted at a Brooklyn NYCHA complex on Sunday evening, leading to seven individuals, including two young children and two firefighters, being hospitalized, as per an FDNY spokesperson. 

Responding to a 911 call at 7:20 p.m., FDNY personnel swiftly escalated the incident to a four-alarm fire within 16 minutes, disclosed Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito. 

The fire initiated on the fourth-floor scaffolding of the NYCHA complex on Schenck Boulevard in East New York, impacting a total of 12 apartments, many sustaining considerable interior damage. 

The intensity of the flames shattered windows and affected multiple floors, necessitating the efforts of 180 FDNY members, including EMTs, to bring the situation under control.

All seven victims were transported to Kings County Hospital, with five suffering from smoke inhalation. 

The prospect of the affected families returning to their homes remained uncertain. The fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the incident.

Source: static01

Jason Cooper
Jason Cooper
Jason Cooper is a dedicated news blogger with a zeal for storytelling. Enthusiastically covering current events, he constantly seeks fresh angles and innovative ways to refine his craft and engage his readers.

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest Stories

spot_img
Previous article
Arkansas Family Identified as Victims in Michigan House Explosion Claiming 4 Lives
Next article
A Man Serving A 20-year Sentence For Child Pornography Passes Away At Michigan Federal Prison

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Michigan Messenger is a premier online news platform, we are dedicated to delivering accurate, unbiased, and comprehensive news coverage that resonates with the diverse tapestry of Michigan’s residents. Our mission is to keep you informed about the latest events, developments, and stories that matter most to the people of Michigan.

Contact: editor@michiganmessenger.com

Latest

The Race For 2024: Michigan’s Key Contenders For Victory

Government 0
In the latest WDIV/Detroit News poll, 46 percent of...

Man Faces Another Trial In Fatal Kalamazoo Shooting

Local News 0
Almost a year after the initial trial concluded in...

A Man Serving A 20-year Sentence For Child Pornography Passes Away At Michigan Federal Prison

Local News 0
A 26-year-old man from Portage, Indiana, named Romio Hawkins,...

Popular

The Race For 2024: Michigan’s Key Contenders For Victory

Government 0
In the latest WDIV/Detroit News poll, 46 percent of...

Man Faces Another Trial In Fatal Kalamazoo Shooting

Local News 0
Almost a year after the initial trial concluded in...

A Man Serving A 20-year Sentence For Child Pornography Passes Away At Michigan Federal Prison

Local News 0
A 26-year-old man from Portage, Indiana, named Romio Hawkins,...

Site Map

© 2023 Michigan Messenger | All Rights Reserved |