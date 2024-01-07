Fire in Brooklyn Injures Several Individuals, Among Them 2 Children and 2 Firefighters: FDNY

A blaze erupted at a Brooklyn NYCHA complex on Sunday evening, leading to seven individuals, including two young children and two firefighters, being hospitalized, as per an FDNY spokesperson.

Responding to a 911 call at 7:20 p.m., FDNY personnel swiftly escalated the incident to a four-alarm fire within 16 minutes, disclosed Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito.

The fire initiated on the fourth-floor scaffolding of the NYCHA complex on Schenck Boulevard in East New York, impacting a total of 12 apartments, many sustaining considerable interior damage.

The intensity of the flames shattered windows and affected multiple floors, necessitating the efforts of 180 FDNY members, including EMTs, to bring the situation under control.

All seven victims were transported to Kings County Hospital, with five suffering from smoke inhalation.

The prospect of the affected families returning to their homes remained uncertain. The fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the incident.

