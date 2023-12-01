Faiq Bolkiah net worth has sent shockwaves across the world of sports. He’s a professional football player and Brunei prince.

Footballers earn a fortune, but only those playing at the highest level get big paychecks. Surprisingly, Faiq Bolkiah isn’t playing in a top league, yet he’s over six times richer than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the world’s greatest footballers. He’s richer than both combined.

Here, we will discuss Bolkiah’s net worth, education, career, and more. Keep reading to know more.

What Is Faiq Bolkiah Net Worth?

Faiq Bolkiah has a network of $20 billion (£16 billion), making him the world’s richest footballer. In contrast, Messi and Ronaldo are the wealthiest and most popular footballers playing at the top level. Shockingly, Bolkiah is over 6 times richer than both combined.

Faiq Bolkiah is from a royal family. He’s a prince and the legal heir to the Sultan of Brunei’s throne. Furthermore, he’s a footballer with an unmatched passion for the sport. His career goal is to play at the highest level, though he has had trials in top teams in the premier league, such as Chelsea, Arsenal, and Southampton.

Bolkiah’s family is super rich. They’re so wealthy that when he debuted for Brunei in Singapore for the under-23, the stadium was heavily policed. He was just 17 years old then.

During the game, Bolkiah also had his bodyguards for protection. The match ended successfully and peacefully.

Bolkiah is from a royal family and is treated as one. During the game in Singapore, his attendants removed his plasters. But he’s not the proud type. He loves living a simple life.

He spent the night with his teammates after the match instead of living in a luxurious hotel, even though he can afford it.

Is Faiq Bolkiah Richer Than Messi And Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the greatest footballers of the 21st century. They have achieved remarkable feats in the world of sports. Messi is the all-time best player on the planet and has won the Ballon d’Or multiple times – more than any other player.

Ronaldo, on his part, has been an outstanding player, winning several awards, and now earns a massive salary playing in Saudi Arabia. So, both superstars have had remarkable careers, showing why they are the best whenever they step into the field.

Messi and Ronaldo are currently the top earners in football, but both have a net worth of less than $3 billion. Shockingly, Faiq Bolkiah is over six times richer than both superstars. His net worth is $20 billion.

Faiq is a prince from a royal family. So, he had his massive net worth from his family’s wealth, not his professional career. He earns less than $3,000 per month. Ronaldo and Messi earn way more than this.

Additionally, Messi and Ronaldo made their wealth from football and image rights. In contrast, both superstars are from poor and humble backgrounds but walked their way up.

Who Is Faiq Bolkiah

We have shared information about Faiq Bolkiah’s net worth. But who is he, by the way?

His full name is Faiq ibni Jefri Bolkiah, a member of the Brunei Royal Family. He was born on May 9, 1998.

Faiq is a professional footballer and loves the sport with all his heart. He currently plays for Ratchaburi in Thai League 1 as a winger.

Being a royal family member means Faiq has access to massive wealth. He can acquire anything money can buy.

Where was Faiq Bolkiah born?

Surprisingly, he wasn’t born in Brunei but in Los Angeles, the United States of America. He was born to Jefri Bolkia, nephew of Hassanal Bolkiah, Brunei’s current Sultan. Jefri Bolkia is also a prince.

Who Is Faiq Bolkiah’s Mother?

Faiq Bolkiah’s mother’s name is unknown. However, because he was born in the United States of America, many believe his mother is an American.

Is Faiq Bolkiah A Dual Citizen?

Yes, Faiq Bolkiah is a dual citizen. He holds Bruneian and American citizenship.

Surprisingly, even though Faiq was born in the United States of America, he didn’t grow up in the country. Instead, he grew up in the United Kingdom and attended Bradfield College.

What Makes Faiq Bolkiah So Rich?

Firstly, understand that Faiq’s wealth didn’t come from football. He enjoys playing football and has an unwavering passion for it. But he earns a meager salary from his current club that can’t amount to his $20 billion net worth.

Jefri Bolkiah is Brunei Sultan’s brother. He’s also Faiq’s father. Jefri is the country’s investment department leader.

The Bolkiah dynasty is the second-richest royal family in the world, with many real estate holdings.

Brunei is not a massive country by landmass, but it boasts enormous mineral resources. It is a small nation on the Island of Kalimantan in Southeast Asia.

What’s the size of Brunei? Regarding land area, Brunei is the same size as Rhode Island, the smallest state in the United States of America.

Brunei is a super-rich nation blessed with abundant oil and natural gas.

How populated is Brunei? Its population size is less than 400,000.

Sultan Hassanal is Brunei’s leader. He holds a dual position. He’s the country’s religious leader and head of state. So, he’s more like a monarch in the Bolkiah dynasty.

The Sultan of Brunei is wealthy. A source claims he boasts a net worth of over $28 billion.

Faiq Bolkiah’s Football Career: Club Level

Faiq is a professional football player with big dreams. He began his career with AFC Newbury. The famous Southampton youth scout spotted him in the Berkshire team.

Faiq spent two years at Southampton. Unfortunately, the club failed to offer him a new contract. He then moved to Arsenal and Reading Football Club, where he had his trial. With Arsenal, he played in the Lion City Cup in 2013, scoring a goal for the Gunners.

From Arsenal, Faiq moved to Chelsea’s youth team in 2014. Unfortunately, he could not secure a professional contract because he hadn’t finished his education.

Some years later, he finished school and had to assess his long-term future with Chelsea. Chelsea had a massive talent pool then, and Faiq knew breaking into the first-team setup would be tough. The club had an enormous pool of talent, and they were sending most of them on loan.

He left Chelsea in December 2015 and had a trial at Leicester City. He got a professional contract in Leicester City and was heavily involved in the club’s youth team’s FA and UEFA competitions.

Unfortunately, Faiq failed to clinch a professional contract at the end of his three-year contract. Leicester offered him a one-year contract, but his performance level dropped massively. Thus, he could not convince the club’s hierarchy to extend his stay.

Faiq left Leicester City and moved to an entirely different league. But one thing is clear: he’s a professional footballer and enjoys the game. So, even if he isn’t playing for a big team in the premier league, he hopes his story will change one day.

Faiq Bolkiah Salary: How Much He Receives Per Month

Faiq currently plays for Chonburi in Singapore. His current manager is Sasit Singtothong, who suggested that Faiq’s salary should remain a secret.

An inquiry about Faiq’s salary shows he earns far less than other Thai League 1 players and has requested not to be given preferential treatment. He earns 100,000 baht per month, which is roughly $2,900.

A Handy Tip: It should interest you that Faiq doesn’t live in a mansion in Thailand where he plays professional football. He doesn’t like to show off. Instead, he lives in a Condo in Thailand.

He lives a modest life. His lifestyle makes it hard for people to believe his net worth is what it is. By the way, he drives a Toyota Yaris to training.

Are Faiq Bolkiah’s Parents Supportive of His Football Career?

Faiq has never hidden his love for football. He also claims his parents are highly supportive of his football career. In a 2017 interview, he mentioned how much he loved having the ball on his feet and how much training he had from his parents.

According to him, his parents’ training prepared him physically, emotionally, and psychologically. So, he’s prepared for the game.

Is Faiq Bolkiah Active On Social Media?

Faiq is on social media and quite active on the platform and Instagram. He had a quarter of a million followers on his Instagram as of September 2023.

On his Instagram, Faiq shares images and videos of his football career and luxurious lifestyle.

What Is Faiq Bolkiah’s Religion?

Faiq was born in the United States of America and raised in the United Kingdom. But despite that, he’s a devoted Muslim.

Brunei is a Muslim country dominated by Sunni Islam, the royal family’s official religion.

Faiq Bolkiah’s Favorite Pets

For many people, including professional footballers playing at the top level, pets include cats and dogs. Players can’t afford to keep dangerous pets that can send them to the treatment table.

Faiq does have a pet, but it’s not what you think. His pets include tigers. He adores cats. He has a tiger pet, which has lived with him since he was a cub.

Is Faiq Bolkiah Married?

When Thai media asked about his love life, Faiq’s response surprised many. He claimed he doesn’t have a girlfriend, as he’s not ready to concentrate on love at this time of his career.

Faiq believes he has what it takes to play football at the highest level and would jump on any opportunity.

Meet Faiq Bolkiah’s Family

Faiq Bolkiah’s family has been in power for a considerable period. The current Sultan, Hassanal Bolkiah, ranks as the world’s second longest-serving monarch after Queen Elizabeth II.

When did Hassanal Bolkiah assume office?

Hassanal took over power in 1967 and has remained in position since then. He boasts a net worth of over $28 billion, making him one of the wealthiest monarchs in the world.

The Brunei royal family to which Faiq belongs is famous for being merry, though they have had a reason to mourn in recent years. The family mourned when Faiq’s cousin, Prince Abdul Azim, died at age 38. He was an aspiring Hollywood producer. Sadly, he passed away due to organ failure.

Jefri Bolkiah, Faiq’s father, is a controversial figure in Brunei. He’s known for his lavish lifestyle and loves splashing cash on luxuries. He once paid Michael Jackson around $12 million to perform at a private party.

Jefri also landed in trouble at some point because of the misuse of public funds. The Brunei government found him guilty of embezzling public money and came after him strongly. Jefri had to return $15 billion to the government to escape further punishment.

Conclusion

Faiq Bolkiah’s net worth is over $20 billion. He’s a prince and legal heir to the throne in Brunei. He’s a professional football player, though he earns a small amount compared to his peers in other well-established leagues.

Bolkiah has always wanted to be a football player, playing at the highest level. He has had trials at top clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Southampton and is now a player for a team in Singapore.

Bolkiah is richer than two of football’s greatest players, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both superstars aren’t worth more than $3 billion combined.

Interestingly, Bolkiah is a humble man. He doesn’t consider himself wealthy and wants to succeed on his terms. He’s a talented player and one that would suit the premier league.