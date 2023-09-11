Subscribe
Coast Guard Saves Boater Stranded on Tiny Island In Lake Michigan

Coast Guard Saves Boater Stranded on Tiny Island In Lake Michigan

Coast Guard Saves Boater Stranded on Tiny Island In Lake Michigan

The U.S. Coast Guard recently carried out a successful rescue operation, saving a 70-year-old man whose sailboat had become stranded on a small island in Lake Michigan. 

According to information provided by USCG Great Lakes, the incident came to their attention on a Wednesday when they received a report about an overdue sailboat. 

This sailboat, measuring 30 feet, was reported to be without a functioning motor; its main sail was missing, and it had a dinghy without a motor. 

After confirming the distress via a 911 call, dispatchers determined that the sailboat had run aground near Temperance Island in the northern part of Lake Michigan.

In response to the distress call, a response boat from USCG Station St. Ignace was swiftly dispatched to the scene. 

Upon arrival, the crew had to deploy a 15-foot rescue skiff due to the shallow water conditions, ensuring they could reach the stranded boater safely.

Fortunately, the man was unharmed during the incident, and the Coast Guard crew successfully transported him to Mackinaw City.

Source:

Mlive.com

Latest Stories

