Can You Get Unemployment If You Were Fired Michigan? Eligibility 

Losing a job is never easy, especially if it was not your choice to leave. If you were fired, it can be an even more challenging situation to navigate financially and emotionally.

One of the biggest questions you may be asking yourself is whether or not you are eligible for unemployment benefits in Michigan after being fired.

Several factors can impact your eligibility. You must understand the state’s regulations and requirements to determine whether you have a valid claim.

Here, we’ve discussed the ins and outs of unemployment benefits in Michigan, specifically focusing on whether or not you can receive them if you are fired.

By the end, you’ll have a clearer understanding of your options and what steps you can take to protect yourself during this difficult time.

Can You Get Unemployment If You Were Fired Michigan?

Yes, you can get unemployment in Michigan even after being fired, but it will depend on the reason behind your firing.

For instance, if the termination occurred due to a lack of available work or a reduction in the workforce, you may still be eligible for benefits.

However, if the termination resulted from gross negligent and intentional harmful action, you may have difficulty securing unemployment benefits.

What Is Unemployment Benefit?

Unemployment benefits are payments that state governments provide to qualified unemployed individuals. These or U.I. benefits, insurance, or compensation are typically distributed weekly.

The benefits you will receive may vary depending on factors such as your prior salary and the laws of the state you reside in.

Each state has its registration process, and if you meet the eligibility criteria, the state will determine the amount of benefits you are entitled to receive.

Applying For Unemployment Benefit

Once you’ve filed an unemployment claim, the UIA will review your eligibility and determine if you qualify for benefits. If you disagree with their decision, you can protest and request a reconsideration of your claim.

This is particularly relevant if you didn’t meet the wage requirements or believe you deserve higher benefits than what was determined. Your written protest must reach the UIA within 30 days of the issuance of the determination.

Failure to do so will require you to provide a valid reason for the delay. Proving a “good cause” can be challenging. The determination will be final if you cannot provide a valid reason.

If you have recently lost your job, you can apply for unemployment benefits through the following ways;

Online – You’ll need to use the MiWAM system, the Michigan Web Account Manager. This online portal allows you to complete the application and submit all the necessary documentation. The process typically takes around 45 minutes.

By phone – Alternatively, you can file for benefits by calling the Michigan unemployment number at 1-866-500-0017 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Eligibility Of Unemployment Benefits in Michigan

Determining your eligibility and the amount of benefits you are entitled to is the responsibility of the UIA.

To make this assessment, the UIA examines your earnings during a specific period known as the base period. Typically, the base period encompasses the first four quarters out of the last five.

Each quarter represents three months within the year, and the UIA follows the calendar quarters, which are as follows:

January 1 – March 31,

April 1 – June 30,

July 1 – September 30, &

October 1 – December 31

To qualify for unemployment benefits, you must meet the following criteria:

You must have earned wages in two of the quarters within the base period, You must have earned at least $3,744 in one quarter for benefit years commencing on January 1, 2020, The total wages for all four combined quarters should be at least 1.5 times the highest amount earned in any quarter.

Other qualifications include;

You can qualify if you are either fully unemployed or partially unemployed You must be unemployed through no fault of your own. This means you lost your job due to layoffs, company closures, or job eliminations rather than being fired for misconduct. You should be physically capable of working, meaning you are fit and can perform job-related tasks. You need to be available for suitable employment, which typically means actively seeking work. You should be ready and willing to accept suitable job opportunities as they become available. You must be legally authorized to work in the USA. If your employer placed you on mandatory leave of absence due to pregnancy, you are eligible for unemployment benefits. However, if you voluntarily chose to take a leave of absence, you do not meet the eligibility criteria.

What You’ll Need To Submit Your Unemployment Claim

To complete your application for unemployment benefits, you’ll need several essential documents to support your claim. These include:

Your state identification number. The names and addresses of all your previous employers from the past 18 months. Pay stubs reflecting your quarterly earnings. Your Social Security number. The date of your last employment. The specific reason for your unemployment. Your Personal Identification Number (PIN) from any prior Michigan unemployment claims. If you are not a U.S. citizen, you will need your Alien Registration Number and the expiration date of your work authorization.

Who Is Not Eligible For Unemployment Benefits?

Not everyone is eligible to receive these benefits. Certain circumstances and conditions may disqualify individuals from accessing the benefits.

Employees of non-profit or religious organizations may not be eligible for unemployment benefits in some jurisdictions due to the unique nature of their employment. Trainees or individuals participating in specific training programs often do not qualify for unemployment benefits since they may not be considered regular employees. Workers paid solely on a commission basis, such as real estate brokers or insurance agents, may not be eligible. Independent consultants who work on their own and do not have a traditional employer may not qualify for unemployment benefits. Students participating in a work-study program, which is often part of their educational curriculum, do not qualify for unemployment benefits. Elected officials, such as public office politicians, are typically not eligible for unemployment. Members of legislative or judiciary bodies, including judges and lawmakers, are generally excluded from unemployment benefits.

Here Is What Can Affect Your Weekly Employment

If you are unable to work due to a disability or medical condition. Similarly, your unemployment may be affected if you are not available to accept suitable job offers or actively seeking employment. If you receive income from other sources, such as rental properties or investments. If you pursue full-time education or training without obtaining approval from the Department of Unemployment Assistance. If you transition from being an employee to becoming self-employed. Traveling for non-work-related reasons, especially for an extended period, may also affect your eligibility for weekly employment benefits.

How Much Money Will You Receive?

The amount of unemployment benefits you receive depends on your previous wages and the time you are eligible to receive benefits.

Although the UIA will provide you with detailed information via mail regarding the specific amount and duration of your benefits, you can estimate your weekly unemployment benefits using the following formula:

Multiply the wages earned in the highest quarter of your base period by 4.1% (round down to the nearest dollar), then add $6 for each dependent (up to a maximum of five people). Michigan’s maximum weekly unemployment benefit is $362, while the minimum is $81 weekly.

Can You Apply For Unemployment If You Are an Immigrant?

If you are an immigrant, you may still apply for unemployment. However, you’ll be required to provide evidence of valid work authorization and proof that you have earned enough “qualifying wages” over the past six months.

Qualifying wages refer to the income you receive while having a qualifying immigration status when applying for benefits. Also, if you include a social security number, ensure it belongs to you.

Conclusion

Now you know whether you can get unemployment if you were fired in Michigan. While generally, being fired would disqualify an individual from receiving unemployment benefits, there are certain circumstances where an employee may still be eligible.

For example, if the termination was due to the worker’s arrest and unrelated to the job, the employee may be eligible for benefits.

Additionally, the employee may also be eligible if the termination was due to the worker’s inability to do the work properly or a case of bad judgment.