Bridal Shop Owner Faces Additional Charges Following Abrupt Closure and Failure to Deliver Wedding Dresses

Former bridal shop owner Nadica Ristivojevic, 58, of West Bloomfield, is now facing additional felony charges related to the abrupt closure of her store, Birmingham Bridal, without delivering wedding dresses and other items to customers.

Authorities have stated that brides were defrauded over $50,000, forcing many of them to make rush orders elsewhere for their weddings.

These new charges include four counts of theft by conversion, $1,000 to $20,000, which can lead to five years of imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000 or three times the value of stolen property, whichever is greater.

It is alleged that multiple customers purchased custom wedding gowns, merchandise, and accessories from Birmingham Bridal, but they never received their orders or refunds. The defendant is accused of using funds from newer orders to cover older ones.

Ristivojevic was arraigned on these new charges before Judge Kimberly Small of the 48th District Court and is currently detained at the Oakland County Jail.

Previously, she had faced charges of multiple counts of pretenses, $1,000 to $20,000, which also carry penalties of up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000 or three times the value of the property stolen, whichever is greater.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald emphasized the significant emotional toll these actions took on the victims, extending well beyond the financial losses. The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office remains committed to seeking justice for the numerous victims in this case.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of these crimes is urged to contact Detective Rebekah Springer of the Birmingham Police Department at 248-530-1895.

Source:

The-sun.com