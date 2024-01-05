Arkansas Family Identified as Victims in Michigan House Explosion Claiming 4 Lives

On Tuesday, the victims of a tragic house explosion in Michigan were identified as a family from Arkansas.

The incident occurred over the weekend, and authorities believe the explosion, which claimed four lives, was likely caused by flammable fuel in the air, ruling out foul play.

The deceased was named Hope Bragg, 51, her husband Don Bragg, 53, and their children, Kenneth Bragg, 22, and Elizabeth Bragg, 19, all hailing from Monticello, Arkansas, as stated by the Northfield Township Police Department.

The explosion took place at the residence of Hope Bragg’s father, Richard Pruden, 72, who is in critical condition, while Stephen Bragg, 16, remains in stable condition.

The devastating explosion destroyed the home, situated approximately 45 miles west of Detroit. The Bragg family was visiting Michigan for the holiday season, according to Lt. David Powell, who expressed astonishment at the extent of the damage.

Hope Bragg was an instructor at the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. Don Bragg held the position of a research forester at the U.S. Forest Service, as indicated by their LinkedIn pages.

The community mourns the loss of this Arkansas family in a tragic and unforeseen event.

