Anticipated Rain Showers Followed By Extended Dry Spell On Tuesday In Metro Detroit

As the workweek kicks off, Metro Detroit enjoys a pleasant start, but the weather is set to take a turn with rain moving into the area on Monday evening. Following the rain, cooler temperatures are expected.

Rain is forecast to intensify and become more widespread after sunset tonight. Some areas could experience soaking rain overnight, with low temperatures dropping to around 61 degrees. Expect winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday brings a mixed bag of weather with a few rounds of rain separated by a fairly extended dry spell. Showers are expected to taper off early, providing a brief break.

During midday, the region will experience drier conditions until late afternoon and evening, when isolated showers may pop up sporadically. Cooler air will prevail, resulting in high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Midweek ushers in a more pronounced taste of fall-like weather, with temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday only reaching the low to mid-60s. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the upper 40s. However, the weekend promises a return to warmer conditions. 

Source:

Ytimg.com

