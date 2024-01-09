Subscribe
HomeLocal NewsA Man Serving A 20-year Sentence For Child Pornography Passes Away At...

A Man Serving A 20-year Sentence For Child Pornography Passes Away At Michigan Federal Prison

A Man Serving A 20-year Sentence For Child Pornography Passes Away At Michigan Federal Prison

Related Stories

The Race For 2024: Michigan’s Key Contenders For Victory

In the latest WDIV/Detroit News poll, 46 percent of...

Man Faces Another Trial In Fatal Kalamazoo Shooting

Almost a year after the initial trial concluded in...

Michigan Football Secures First Outright National Championship Since 1948

Houston witnessed the Michigan Wolverines achieve an extraordinary feat,...

Fire in Brooklyn Injures Several Individuals, Among Them 2 Children and 2 Firefighters: FDNY

A blaze erupted at a Brooklyn NYCHA complex on...

Arkansas Family Identified as Victims in Michigan House Explosion Claiming 4 Lives

On Tuesday, the victims of a tragic house explosion...
spot_imgspot_img

A 26-year-old man from Portage, Indiana, named Romio Hawkins, who was serving a 20-year sentence for the production of child abuse images, passed away at a federal prison in Milan, Michigan. 

Authorities reported that Hawkins was found unresponsive on Monday, and despite life-saving efforts, they were unsuccessful, as confirmed by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons in a statement on Tuesday.

The Milan prison, responding to inquiries about the circumstances of Hawkins’ death, stated, “We have no additional information to provide.”

Hawkins had been incarcerated at Milan for 13 months after pleading guilty in 2022 to charges related to the production of child sexual abuse images. 

The accusations against him included manipulating a teenage girl to send explicit images of a younger child. 

In court filings, prosecutors acknowledged Hawkins’ “serious mental health issues” and a challenging upbringing but asserted that these conditions did not excuse his actions. 

Source: twimg.com

Jason Cooper
Jason Cooper
Jason Cooper is a dedicated news blogger with a zeal for storytelling. Enthusiastically covering current events, he constantly seeks fresh angles and innovative ways to refine his craft and engage his readers.

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest Stories

spot_img
Previous article
Fire in Brooklyn Injures Several Individuals, Among Them 2 Children and 2 Firefighters: FDNY
Next article
Man Faces Another Trial In Fatal Kalamazoo Shooting

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Michigan Messenger is a premier online news platform, we are dedicated to delivering accurate, unbiased, and comprehensive news coverage that resonates with the diverse tapestry of Michigan’s residents. Our mission is to keep you informed about the latest events, developments, and stories that matter most to the people of Michigan.

Contact: editor@michiganmessenger.com

Latest

The Race For 2024: Michigan’s Key Contenders For Victory

Government 0
In the latest WDIV/Detroit News poll, 46 percent of...

Man Faces Another Trial In Fatal Kalamazoo Shooting

Local News 0
Almost a year after the initial trial concluded in...

Michigan Football Secures First Outright National Championship Since 1948

Sports 0
Houston witnessed the Michigan Wolverines achieve an extraordinary feat,...

Popular

The Race For 2024: Michigan’s Key Contenders For Victory

Government 0
In the latest WDIV/Detroit News poll, 46 percent of...

Man Faces Another Trial In Fatal Kalamazoo Shooting

Local News 0
Almost a year after the initial trial concluded in...

Michigan Football Secures First Outright National Championship Since 1948

Sports 0
Houston witnessed the Michigan Wolverines achieve an extraordinary feat,...

Site Map

© 2023 Michigan Messenger | All Rights Reserved |