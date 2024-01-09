A Man Serving A 20-year Sentence For Child Pornography Passes Away At Michigan Federal Prison

A 26-year-old man from Portage, Indiana, named Romio Hawkins, who was serving a 20-year sentence for the production of child abuse images, passed away at a federal prison in Milan, Michigan.

Authorities reported that Hawkins was found unresponsive on Monday, and despite life-saving efforts, they were unsuccessful, as confirmed by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons in a statement on Tuesday.

The Milan prison, responding to inquiries about the circumstances of Hawkins’ death, stated, “We have no additional information to provide.”

Hawkins had been incarcerated at Milan for 13 months after pleading guilty in 2022 to charges related to the production of child sexual abuse images.

The accusations against him included manipulating a teenage girl to send explicit images of a younger child.

In court filings, prosecutors acknowledged Hawkins’ “serious mental health issues” and a challenging upbringing but asserted that these conditions did not excuse his actions.

Source: twimg.com